Stock up on Philips Hue colour bulbs on Cyber Monday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Philips Hue smart bulbs are brilliant, but also very expensive, which is why it’s best to stock up on them while they’re available on the cheap.

Amazon US is selling a three-pack of Philips Hue A19 60W white and colour ambience bulbs for just $75.98. That’s a 44% saving on the $134.99 asking price.

Philips Hue colour 3-pack for 44% off

This deal shines brightly! A three-pack of Philips Hue 60W A19 bulbs is down to just £74.98. That’s a very agreeable 44% off.

Like I said, they’re usually not cheap at all. This offer also comes with Amazon Prime delivery meaning members get the three-pack at no extra cost to get it to your doorstep.

These screw-in bulbs are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity meaning you don’t have to have a Philips Hue Bridge to connect to your Wi-Fi.

If you’re in the home with your phone, you’ll be able to control lighting from the Hue app without a Hue Bridge. You’ll also be able to control your lighting with a voice assistant like Siri.

However, if you do have the Hue Bridge (or wish to add one later) you’ll be able to control the lights from outside the home, as the Hue bridge speaks to your Wi-Fi connection. This also unlocks automations. It’s also possible to, at a later date, add smart switches and motion sensors to a Hue Bridge.

With these bulbs you’ll be able to set your ambiance to literally millions of colours by plugging and playing. The app enables colour, colour temperature and brightness to be endlessly customised for whatever vibe your feeling.

And, with three bulbs, you can easily set custom scenes to match your vibe. We just put our Christmas tree up and I’m currently rocking one of our couch lamps in fir tree green and another in Santa Claus red.

We’re huge fans of the Philips Hue range, but quite often we feel other brands can offer better value for money than the market leader. This redresses the balance somewhat, and we feel great about recommending this deal.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

