Stay on time with this TicWatch Pro 3 Black Friday discount

Anyone in the market for a brand new smartwatch should know that the TicWatch Pro 3 just saw a massive discount before Christmas.

It can be hard to know which smartwatch you should buy. After all, there are so many on the market and it’s not always easy to know which features you need; that’s why we’re here with another addition to the best Black Friday deals.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is a very lightweight watch, coming in at a mere 42g, so it’s unlikely you’ll even notice you’re wearing it. This offer includes a black solid silicon strap with bronze stitching – that could easily be mistaken for leather – which will keep the watch comfortable even when you’re working out.

The TicWatch Pro 3 just saw a 32% discount Sporting a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, the TicWatch Pro 3 is the perfect watch if you’re looking to take Wear OS for a spin. Snatch one up now on the cheap for Black Friday. Amazon

Was £289.99

Now just £197.21 View Deal

The Pro 3 has a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with a pixel resolution of 454 x 454 meaning your watch faces will appear vibrant and and the text will be crisp and clear. AMOLED screens also have the best contrast ratios and can achieve bright and vivid colours, alongside the ability to show deep blacks, so your Pro 3 will stay a pleasure to use for years to come.

In terms of power, the Pro 3 is sporting the speedy Snapdragon 4100 processor, which shows Wear OS 2 in its best light. Google Assistant works like a charm and jumping between apps feels fluid and streamlined thanks to the more powerful chipset, so there won’t be any waiting around for your fitness app to load.

Speaking of fitness, our very own Buyers’ Advice Editor and smartwatch aficionado Thomas Deehan wholeheartedly recommends the TicWatch Pro 3 for runners, since it’s so easy to view all of your key metrics at a glance without having to wake the watch.

The Pro 3 will also get to know you pretty well; it will buzz and suggest that you take it slow if it notices that your heart rate is particularly high whilst on a run. GPS is also featured here as you would expect from a premium smartwatch, meaning you’re free to start your early morning run without needing to bring your phone along.

Overall we gave the TicWatch Pro 3 an impressive 4/5 stars, with the verdict reading: “The interaction with Wear OS has never felt so smooth, leaving previous models in the dust. The simple addition of a backlight to the watch’s dual-display also goes a long way to improve usability.”

If you’re looking for even more great Black Friday deals, check out all the discounts we’ve found just below. From smartwatches to vacuum cleaners, we’re helping you save this Black Friday.