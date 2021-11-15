Start streaming with £100 off the Razer Seiren Elite microphone

If you’re after a new gaming microphone and hoping to snatch one up this Black Friday – this early Black Friday deal has you covered.

When it comes to recording your own vocals/audio, a confident mic is essental and the Razer Seiren Elite will help you turn your voice into your most powerful asset.

No matter what it’s needed for, the Seiren will make sure that your audience will be hanging onto your every word, whether you’re creating an entertaining voiceover for your recent playthrough, or recording some notes on your latest meeting.

Give your stream a boost with the Razer Seiren Elite If you’re looking to create some quality audio recordings, the Razer Serien Elite has just plummeted in price by £100, making this the perfect time to treat yourself. Very

Was £199.99

Now just £99.99 View Deal

The Razer Seiren Elite itself is a professional grade single dynamic capsule that promises to make your voice sound even richer than usual, so all your recordings will still sound true to life.

This mic features an inbuilt high-pass filter that helps to cut out low-frequency vibrations, meaning that any rouge footsteps or distant banging from the washing machine will be tuned out, leaving just your dulcet tones for the audience.

In the same vein, the Serien also has a digital/analogue limiter that will adjust your gains to prevent any annoying audio distortion or voice clipping when things get a bit heated in online multiplayer chat rooms.

Plus, the 16-bit/48kHz Resolution will do more to make sure your audio sounds as crisp as possible, adding a true air of professionalism to your next stream.

And all of this can be yours for just £99.99, which is a massive price drop from the original RRP of £199.99. We don’t expect many other high-quality microphones to see this much of a discount, so you might want to jump on this one while it’s still around.

Make sure to stay tuned here at Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be continuing to bring you the best deals we can find in the run-up and during Black Friday.