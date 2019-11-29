This one’s a must-buy for any racing game fanatics. Amazon is giving away the Logitech Driving Force Racing Wheel and Shifter for a discount price.

These gadgets from Logitech will turn any gaming rig into a race car, complete with pedals, wheel and gearstick.

Normally picking up the G29 or G290 racing wheel, together with the addition of the shifter accessory, would set you back £184.98. For today only, however, you can save yourself £35.99 and get hold of both for just £148.99 in this Black Friday bundle.

With components made of steel and leather, powerful force feedback and the addition of the shifter to simulate the stick shift of a real life race car, the G29 and G290 offer an authentic racing experience. This is Amazon’s best-selling racing wheel, and for good reason.

Whatever your gaming machine of choice, this deal has you covered, as the G920 works with Xbox One and the G29 with PS3 and PS4. PC users have the option of either, since both are compatible. However, although they’re almost identical, the G29 has a couple of extra features, so is the obvious choice for PC users.

We’ve spent some time with the G29 ourselves, awarding it an impressive 4 out of 5 rating. In our review we noted:

“If you’ve not used a proper force feedback wheel before, we think you’ll love it. It gives you a much more direct sensation of control over a car, where with a gamepad you’re left relying on visual and audio cues to judge when a car is about to understeer or oversteer.

“With force feedback you can feel it, because when properly programmed it lets you feel how the car (and the road) is working against you. It works very well with DriveClub, and even better with the more realistic Project Cars.”

Remember, this deal is here for today only and is likely to sell out fast. You’ll want to zoom on over to Amazon as soon as possible for your chance to save £35.99 on a bundle that will revolutionise your racing experience.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

