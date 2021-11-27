 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spruce up your commute with this budget Audible subscription

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Amazon is pretty much giving away Audible memberships, with the latest Black Friday offer giving you three months for just 99p.

We’ve all been on an overly crowded train and wished that we had the space or the time to delve back into that captivating story.

Now, with Audible, you can listen to your favourite book on the go whenever you want, as Amazon is offering up an unmissable deal that’ll give you three whole months for just 99p.

Too busy to read a book? Audible is available for just 99p

Too busy to read a book? Audible is available for just 99p

It can be hard to carve out time to sit down and crack open a weighty book, but with this Audible deal, you don’t have to. Three months for just 99p, so you can catch up with the classics on the go.

  • Amazon
  • One payment for three months
  • Just 99p
View Deal

Considering that this deal clocks in at less than a pound, we think that this is well worth it.

But looking on the optimistic side, you will have three months to sift through hundreds of titles, from comedic autobiographies to nail-biting fiction, there will be something for everybody here. You will have access to the Plus Catalogue, which is also where thousands of Audible Originals and podcasts reside, giving you even more options for your morning commute.

You will also be treated to one credit each month that you’re a member. A single credit is good towards the purchase of a single-volume audiobook – that doesn’t come free with the membership – regardless of its original price, meaning that you can bag the latest audiobook for free for three months.

Once you’ve downloaded your audiobook, that is yours to keep forever, even if you don’t continue with your membership, though keep in mind you won’t be able to keep any remaining credits if you leave.

Too busy to read a book? Audible is available for just 99p

Too busy to read a book? Audible is available for just 99p

It can be hard to carve out time to sit down and crack open a weighty book, but with this Audible deal, you don’t have to. Three months for just 99p, so you can catch up with the classics on the go.

  • Amazon
  • One payment for three months
  • Just 99p
View Deal

All in all, considering that this deal comes out to be just 99p, and will last you until February if you sign up today, we think that everyone should get invloved, as you never know what gem of an audiobook you might find.

If you’re still looking for more of the best Black Friday deals available, take a scroll below to see some of our favourite deals from the weekend.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers continue into Saturday afternoon

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers continue into Saturday afternoon

Thomas Deehan 35 mins ago
Save £20 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series with this Black Friday deal

Save £20 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series with this Black Friday deal

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Get a Razer Blade Pro 17 with a free gaming chair in this Black Friday deal

Get a Razer Blade Pro 17 with a free gaming chair in this Black Friday deal

Reece Bithrey 3 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.