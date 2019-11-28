If you’re looking to broaden your streaming services arsenal then this stonking Amazon Music Unlimited deals bags you four months for less than a quid.

For 99p for four months this is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve laid our eyes upon, saving you upwards of £30 compared to the regular £7.99 monthly price.

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p Music Unlimited Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p with this excellent Black Friday offer

Amazon’s Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal rival excels with its integration with services like Alexa and products like the Echo. For instance, you can see live lyrics for songs on the screen-toting Echo Show.

There’s also the usual array of apps for devices like your iPhone, Android phone or Sonos meaning you can listen anywhere and download playlists and albums for offline playback. All the usual stuff you’d expect from a music streamer is here, just with a cheaper price.

After your trial is over you’ll either need to cancel or continue paying the fee for the service going forward. Oh, and it’s important to note if you’re not a Prime subscriber the monthly fee is actually £9.99 a month. Though you can still access this offer if you’re not a Prime member.

Black Friday – which is now more of a fortnight than a single shopping day – is only just getting started and we’ve already seen some impressive savings. Amazon, for instance, has chopped money of its entire range of Kindles and there’s some good savings on Echos with Alexa.

Keep it locked to Trusted Reviews throughout the next few days for all the best deals from the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos.

