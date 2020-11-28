Sony’s Hi-res Walkman player just got a big price drop for Black Friday

Sony’s entry-level NW-A55L Hi-res audio Walkman player was already affordable, but Amazon’s Black Friday deal has made it an unmissable.

This deal has brought the Sony NW-A55L down from £180 to £129.99, the cheapest price we’ve seen for this Hi-res audio player.

Sony NW-A55L Hi-res Walkman audio player for £129.99 (save £50.01)

While it’s all great and good using a smartphone to play your music, all that background processing and noise doesn’t necessarily contribute for the best audio performance. The benefit of a dedicated music player is that it allows you listen to your music collection in bit perfect format with no distractions to contend with.

We very much enjoyed the performance the NW-A55L had to offer, giving it 4.5-stars in our review. At 99g, its slim and diminutive form factor makes it easy to slip into a pocket, with its curved body designed to be easier to hold in your hand.

Build quality is excellent, so it’ll be able to survive a few falls. It’s also waterproof, which means you can use it when it’s raining and no worry about the player getting water damaged. Battery life is a maximum of 45 hours, while built-in storage is 16GB. You can, however, boost that up to 128GB with either a Micro SD, Micro SDHC or Micro SDXC card.

There’s no Wi-Fi, but there is Bluetooth and wireless codec support covers SBC, aptX, aptX-HD and Sony’s own Hi-resolution LDAC format, as well as the ability to receive AAC codecs over Bluetooth. The interface is functional looking, making it fairly easy to use and with lots of features for improving sound quality or tweaking the tone of the performance.

Sony NW-A55L Hi-res Walkman audio player for £129.99 (save £50.01)

The performance the A55L delivers is a natural, neutral and detailed one with lots of clarity. It’s a step up from a smartphone or iPod and it doesn’t cost anywhere near as much.

Sony says the NW-A55L is for music lovers and we’d heartily agree with that sentiment. With the price for it reduced even further, if you value listening to music in a high-quality form, this Black Friday deal is a fantastic one.

