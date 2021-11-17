 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Sony’s five-star XM3 earbuds just saw a Black Friday price drop

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds just saw a price drop for Black Friday, making this the perfect time to upgrade.

If you’ve been hankering for some of the best Black Friday deals that are available right now, we got you covered with this incredible Sony WF-1000XM3 offer courtesy of Amazon.

These earbuds feature an HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e chip. The chip is in each earbud and boast a digital noise-cancellation engine, DAC and analogue amplifier, which means you’ll be able to listen to your favourite tracks without any disruptions.

These top-notch earbuds just saw their price plummet in time for Black Friday, making this the perfect time to upgrade how you listen to your favourite music.

You can also control how you listen to your music by tapping the earbuds, so you won’t need to fish your phone out of your pocket each time you want to alter playback. Plus, you can even install Google Assistant, meaning that the answers to most of life’s questions are just a tap away.

You can toggle and alter all these settings in the dedicated Headphone app, where you can also mess around with the equaliser, sound quality and noise cancellation, giving you the ability to choose how you want to listen to your music.

In terms of battery life, these Sony earbuds can last up to six hours with ANC turned on, and eight hours with it switched off. The case offers up another three charges, taking that up to 24 and 32 hours, respectively.

As previously mentioned, we gave the Sony WF-1000XM3 a 5/5 star rating, alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. Some of the standouts were the great musical quality, terrific noise cancellation and solid connectivity.

These top-notch earbuds just saw their price plummet in time for Black Friday, making this the perfect time to upgrade how you listen to your favourite music.

The verdict reads: “The WF-1000XM3 offer superb audio, a better design and terrific noise cancellation.”

If you’re looking for even more of the best Black Friday deals out there, keep checking in with Trusted Reviews as we’ll be on the hunt for all the great deals happening this month.

