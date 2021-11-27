Sony’s A7 III gets big Black Friday price cut plus £200 cashback

There’s a lot of savings to be had on Sony cameras over at Wex this Black Friday weekend, and we’ve picked out the Sony A7 III for a particularly good offer that sees it price-reduced, as well as an extra £200 in cashback.

The Sony A7 III might not be the very latest camera from the company, but it remains an absolutely brilliant device, and it’s now more affordable than ever. Wex has it discounted in its body-only form to £1,469 which is a £230 saving on its recommended price. However Sony is also offering an additional £200 cashback via redemption. All you need to do is buy the camera, wait 30 days, then send in a form and collect your cashback.

Save £230 on the Sony A7 III, and get £200 cashback Wex has some great pricing on this amazing Sony A7 III full-frame camera body. It’s now down to £1,469 with an additional £200 saving if you apply for a cashback offer direct from Sony. This is a cracking deal, well worth checking out. Now £1,469, save £230 (plus £200 cashback by redemption) View Deal

That brings the camera down to just £1,269 body-only, and if you need lenses it’s worth mentioning that Wex has a 10% discount on a lot of the most popular models, just use the code SONY-10 when you check out. If you’re a Canon or Nikon owner, you can even adapt your lenses for use on a Sony if you’re keen to keep your existing glass.

The A7 III is an absolutely fantastic camera to work with too. Featuring a full-frame 24.2 megapixel sensor that has some of the best low light performance in any modern camera. It can shoot at 10fps continuously, which is an amazing feature for capturing fast moving sports or wildlife. Plus, you’ll get crisp 4K video with HDR support too.

Not only that, but Sony’s tracking autofocus is absolutely legendary, especially if you’re self-shooting video and can’t keep an eye on the screen to check. The A7 III includes Sony’s continuous eye tracking too, which aims to keep the humans in your photo as crisp as possible.

Save £230 on the Sony A7 III, and get £200 cashback Wex has some great pricing on this amazing Sony A7 III full-frame camera body. It’s now down to £1,469 with an additional £200 saving if you apply for a cashback offer direct from Sony. This is a cracking deal, well worth checking out. Now £1,469, save £230 (plus £200 cashback by redemption) View Deal

As you can probably tell, we’re big fans of the camera around these parts, our Sony A7 III review will fill you in on our detailed thoughts. Don’t forget to check out some of the other best Black Friday Deals we’ve found for you.