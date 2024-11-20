Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s 5-star earbuds have plummeted to an AirPods beating price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Our current pick for the best earbuds on the market, the Sony WF-1000XM5, are currently selling at an AirPods-beating price.

UK network EE is selling the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for a price of £159, which represents a significant saving of £60 on the £219 RRP. More to the point, this brings them down to £70 less than the price of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2.

Save £60 on the Sony WF-1000XM5

Save £60 on the Sony WF-1000XM5

EE is selling the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM5 at a steep £60 discount, which makes the AirPods Pro 2 look rather expensive.

  • EE
  • Save £60
  • Now £159
View Deal

Why are we bringing up the ubiquitous AirPods Pro 2 as a point of comparison here? Because the Sony WF-1000XM5 are very much competing with Apple’s premium earbuds and, in our opinion, actually comes out on top in a straight fight.

As mentioned in the intro, we’ve named the Sony WF-1000XM5 as the Best overall true wireless earbuds in our round-up article.

Our AV editor Kob Monney reviewed them at launch, and awarded them with a glowing 5 out of 5 score. “The WF-1000XM5 is another excellent headphone from Sony that represents a step forward for its true wireless series,” he concluded. “An improved design leads to better comfort levels, the noise-cancellation is better, they come with a bevy of smart features and an audio performance that’s clearer and more detailed than before.”

They’re among the best on the market when it comes to both sound quality and omitting unwanted external noise. This also remains one of the most feature-packed and smart true wireless pairs available, with all the features you could hope for – Speak to Chat, Quick Attention Mode, Adaptive Sound Control, Alexa and Google voice control, DSEE Extreme, Bluetooth multipoint, Find Your Equaliser, 360 Reality Audio – all accessible from within Sony’s comprehensive free app.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

These really are excellent earphones, and Android smartphone users in particular should buy them without question – especially at this new low price.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all the best headphones deals as part of our extensive Black Friday coverage over the next week or so, but we’ll be very surprised if we see the Sony WF-1000XM5 figuring in a better deal than this.

You might like…

Our favourite fitness tracker of 2024 is now a Black Friday bargain

Our favourite fitness tracker of 2024 is now a Black Friday bargain

Jon Mundy 38 mins ago
The stylish Huawei Watch GT 4 has never been cheaper

The stylish Huawei Watch GT 4 has never been cheaper

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The Switch 2 is coming – it is worth buying the original this Black Friday?

The Switch 2 is coming – it is worth buying the original this Black Friday?

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The Oura Ring 3 finally has a Black Friday discount

The Oura Ring 3 finally has a Black Friday discount

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Samsung’s OLED TV Black Friday offer just changed movie night forever

Samsung’s OLED TV Black Friday offer just changed movie night forever

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Samsung’s Black Friday trade-in deal makes the S24 Ultra affordable

Samsung’s Black Friday trade-in deal makes the S24 Ultra affordable

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words