Sony’s 5-star earbuds have plummeted to an AirPods beating price

Our current pick for the best earbuds on the market, the Sony WF-1000XM5, are currently selling at an AirPods-beating price.

UK network EE is selling the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for a price of £159, which represents a significant saving of £60 on the £219 RRP. More to the point, this brings them down to £70 less than the price of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2.

Why are we bringing up the ubiquitous AirPods Pro 2 as a point of comparison here? Because the Sony WF-1000XM5 are very much competing with Apple’s premium earbuds and, in our opinion, actually comes out on top in a straight fight.

As mentioned in the intro, we’ve named the Sony WF-1000XM5 as the Best overall true wireless earbuds in our round-up article.

Our AV editor Kob Monney reviewed them at launch, and awarded them with a glowing 5 out of 5 score. “The WF-1000XM5 is another excellent headphone from Sony that represents a step forward for its true wireless series,” he concluded. “An improved design leads to better comfort levels, the noise-cancellation is better, they come with a bevy of smart features and an audio performance that’s clearer and more detailed than before.”

They’re among the best on the market when it comes to both sound quality and omitting unwanted external noise. This also remains one of the most feature-packed and smart true wireless pairs available, with all the features you could hope for – Speak to Chat, Quick Attention Mode, Adaptive Sound Control, Alexa and Google voice control, DSEE Extreme, Bluetooth multipoint, Find Your Equaliser, 360 Reality Audio – all accessible from within Sony’s comprehensive free app.

These really are excellent earphones, and Android smartphone users in particular should buy them without question – especially at this new low price.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all the best headphones deals as part of our extensive Black Friday coverage over the next week or so, but we’ll be very surprised if we see the Sony WF-1000XM5 figuring in a better deal than this.