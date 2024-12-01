Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Sony headphone is one of my favourite Black Friday deals

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There has been a great number of excellent Sony headphone deals for Black Friday, and the WH-CH720N is another fantastic deal if you’re looking to spend a little less.

The CH720N over-ears have an RRP of £99 and this Black Friday deal at Amazon has sliced £35 off, so you get these talented headphones for £64.

The Sony WH-CH720N are down to just £64

The Sony WH-CH720N are down to just £64

Sony’s impressive budget over-ears are down to £64 in this excellent Black Friday deal

  • Amazon
  • Now £69
View Deal

I first reviewed the Sony WH-CH720N when they first came out and awarded them 4.5 stars. Having given them another update this year against more recent over-ear headphones, nothing has changed in my mind that these remain the best budget ANC over-ears that you can buy.

While the sound won’t be up to the standard of Sony’s pricier headphones, it’s all about expectations with the WH-CH720N. They deliver a liverly and energetic sound that’s the best of its peers, with a punchy sense of bass for those who like a boost to their low frequencies.

Though they’re made out of (recycled) plastic, they’re comfortable to wear for several hours due to their lightweight design. In my opinion these headphones don’t feel cheap. They don’t come with a carry case or pouch if you want to keep them protected when you are travelling.

They come with plenty of features for a budget headphone. There’s Bluetooth multi-point support for connecting to two devices at once. There’s SBC and AAC codec for streaming over Bluetooth (no wireless hi-res support, but at this price you likely won’t need it).

The battery life is long. In the tests I did I found they went on longer than expected, and while the ANC is not the level of performance of premium headphones, I found they’re good enough for the daily commute at keeping noise at bay. Sony’s 360 Reality Audio feature is included too, presenting music in immersive 3D on music streaming services that supported.

I though these headphones were really impressive when I first reviewed them, and even a year later I still think they’re the standard to beat. And for £64? I don’t think you need to think much about snapping up this brilliant Black Friday deal.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

You might like…

Rest easy knowing you’ve saved 25% on the Simba Hybrid double mattress

Rest easy knowing you’ve saved 25% on the Simba Hybrid double mattress

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
You won’t find a cheaper 55-inch TV Black Friday deal than this TCL

You won’t find a cheaper 55-inch TV Black Friday deal than this TCL

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
This Samsung heat pump tumble dryer is a Black Friday bargain

This Samsung heat pump tumble dryer is a Black Friday bargain

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Cyber Monday is here with this terrific Sonos Era 100 deal

Cyber Monday is here with this terrific Sonos Era 100 deal

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Amazon’s epic Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal is now even cheaper

Amazon’s epic Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal is now even cheaper

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
This secret DJI Action 2 deal swipes nearly 50% off the price of the GoPro rival

This secret DJI Action 2 deal swipes nearly 50% off the price of the GoPro rival

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access