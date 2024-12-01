This Sony headphone is one of my favourite Black Friday deals

There has been a great number of excellent Sony headphone deals for Black Friday, and the WH-CH720N is another fantastic deal if you’re looking to spend a little less.

The CH720N over-ears have an RRP of £99 and this Black Friday deal at Amazon has sliced £35 off, so you get these talented headphones for £64.

I first reviewed the Sony WH-CH720N when they first came out and awarded them 4.5 stars. Having given them another update this year against more recent over-ear headphones, nothing has changed in my mind that these remain the best budget ANC over-ears that you can buy.

While the sound won’t be up to the standard of Sony’s pricier headphones, it’s all about expectations with the WH-CH720N. They deliver a liverly and energetic sound that’s the best of its peers, with a punchy sense of bass for those who like a boost to their low frequencies.

Though they’re made out of (recycled) plastic, they’re comfortable to wear for several hours due to their lightweight design. In my opinion these headphones don’t feel cheap. They don’t come with a carry case or pouch if you want to keep them protected when you are travelling.

They come with plenty of features for a budget headphone. There’s Bluetooth multi-point support for connecting to two devices at once. There’s SBC and AAC codec for streaming over Bluetooth (no wireless hi-res support, but at this price you likely won’t need it).

The battery life is long. In the tests I did I found they went on longer than expected, and while the ANC is not the level of performance of premium headphones, I found they’re good enough for the daily commute at keeping noise at bay. Sony’s 360 Reality Audio feature is included too, presenting music in immersive 3D on music streaming services that supported.

I though these headphones were really impressive when I first reviewed them, and even a year later I still think they’re the standard to beat. And for £64? I don’t think you need to think much about snapping up this brilliant Black Friday deal.