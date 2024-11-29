Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 are more than 1/3 off this Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of our favourite headphones right now, and at 35% off this Black Friday, there has rarely been a better time to buy them. 

Head to Amazon today to take the XM5s home for just £245 and save £134 for a limited time only. Considering the headphones would usually cost you £379, this is a brilliant opportunity to nab them for less ahead of Christmas. 

Save 35% on the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5

Save 35% on the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5

Don’t miss this 35% saving on the Sony WH-1000XM5. The 5-star noise-cancellers have dropped to just £245. Shop today to save £134 on the usually £379 headphones.

  • Amazon
  • Was £379
  • £245
View Deal

According to price tracking tool Keepa, there’s only one other time the headphones have dropped this low in price and that was only for a very brief window in January. Don’t miss this latest opportunity to save on the WH-1000XM5. 

For our US readers, the headphones have also seen a price drop to $298 on Amazon.

Is the Sony WH-1000XM5 worth buying? 

Sony WH-1000XM5 red and blue
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

No longer the best for ANC but still a top quality wireless over-ear pair

Pros

  • Musical, rich audio performance
  • Impressively clean and natural noise cancellation
  • Superb Ambient Mode
  • Great call quality
  • Less expensive than Bose

Cons

  • Non-foldable design
  • Choppy wireless comfort in busy areas
  • Not the best for ANC

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony’s current flagship over-ear headphones released in 2022. 

The XM5s offer a rich, musical audio performance, clean noise cancellation, a superb Ambient Mode and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and comfortable on the head, while the 30-hour battery life and fast charging will keep you listening for hours on end. 

If you haven’t upgraded your headphones in a few years, this wireless, noise-cancelling pair is the perfect upgrade at a great price. 

“The Sony WH-1000XM5 remain the best sounding headphones at their price, their balanced sound is adaptable to any genre, and in some ways they extend their lead a little further with their relentless consistency of how music is delivered”, wrote TV & Audio editor Kob Monney. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM5 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’d prefer to double that battery life to an incredible 60 hours, don’t miss this deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4

You might like…

This is your last chance to get the Xbox Series S for under £200 this Black Friday

This is your last chance to get the Xbox Series S for under £200 this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 11 mins ago
The Xbox Series X is still the best value flagship console

The Xbox Series X is still the best value flagship console

Max Parker 35 mins ago
ESET’s ultimate malware protection bundle gets you everything your laptop needs this Black Friday

ESET’s ultimate malware protection bundle gets you everything your laptop needs this Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 50 mins ago
Want a clean floor with no effort? Dreame’s robot vacuum deal makes this dream a reality

Want a clean floor with no effort? Dreame’s robot vacuum deal makes this dream a reality

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
I review tech for a living, and I’m only buying the AirPods Pro 2 this Black Friday

I review tech for a living, and I’m only buying the AirPods Pro 2 this Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
These are the best PS5 deals I have spotted this Black Friday

These are the best PS5 deals I have spotted this Black Friday

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access