The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 are more than 1/3 off this Black Friday

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of our favourite headphones right now, and at 35% off this Black Friday, there has rarely been a better time to buy them.

Head to Amazon today to take the XM5s home for just £245 and save £134 for a limited time only. Considering the headphones would usually cost you £379, this is a brilliant opportunity to nab them for less ahead of Christmas.

Was £379

£245 View Deal

According to price tracking tool Keepa, there’s only one other time the headphones have dropped this low in price and that was only for a very brief window in January. Don’t miss this latest opportunity to save on the WH-1000XM5.

For our US readers, the headphones have also seen a price drop to $298 on Amazon.

Is the Sony WH-1000XM5 worth buying?

No longer the best for ANC but still a top quality wireless over-ear pair Pros Musical, rich audio performance

Impressively clean and natural noise cancellation

Superb Ambient Mode

Great call quality

Less expensive than Bose Cons Non-foldable design

Choppy wireless comfort in busy areas

Not the best for ANC

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony’s current flagship over-ear headphones released in 2022.

The XM5s offer a rich, musical audio performance, clean noise cancellation, a superb Ambient Mode and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and comfortable on the head, while the 30-hour battery life and fast charging will keep you listening for hours on end.

If you haven’t upgraded your headphones in a few years, this wireless, noise-cancelling pair is the perfect upgrade at a great price.

“The Sony WH-1000XM5 remain the best sounding headphones at their price, their balanced sound is adaptable to any genre, and in some ways they extend their lead a little further with their relentless consistency of how music is delivered”, wrote TV & Audio editor Kob Monney.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM5 review.

