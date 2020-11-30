For those itching to get their fitness back up to the levels they were pre-lockdown 2, then this deal for the Sony WF-XB700 fitness earbuds should be of huge interest.

This holdover from Black Friday is still going strong and available at Currys. When we first reviewed these four-star rated wireless earbuds, they had a price of £129 and this discount has wiped £70 off for a current price of £59.

DEAL: Get the Sony WF-XB700 wireless earbuds for £59

They’re not too dissimilar from the premium WF-1000XM3, but they cost less, don’t include Sony’s famed noise cancellation and tech have a very bassy tone that makes perfect for workouts.

With a quoted nine-hours of battery, our reviewer manged to regularly extract over 11 hours from the earbuds. That suggests you won’t need to worry about battery running out during your workouts, as these earbuds have enough to last you through several long workouts before you even need to recharge them.

DEAL: Get the Sony WF-XB700 wireless earbuds for £59

One thing they have that the WF-1000XM3 don’t is an IP resistance of IPX4, meaning they’ll shrug off sweat and rain whether it’s during an intense workout or when you’re out and about. in poor weather. In the past we’ve been wary of Sony’s Extra Bass moniker, but the tone the WF-XB700 take is practically tasteful with a fun, enjoyable.

They produce powerful low end frequencies that makes them a great choice getting in the mood to do exercise, as well as good stereo imaging and solid separation between the frequency ranges.

Whether it’s a first pair of earbuds you want, or you need designed specifically for sports and gym use, the Sony WF-XB700 are pretty hard to resist at this price of just £59. If you didn’t get them on Black Friday, here’s another opportunity to bag them for Cyber Monday.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Prime Day, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.