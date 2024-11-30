Huge Sony WF-1000XM5 discount makes the AirPods Pro 2 look overpriced

Our current pick for the best earbuds on the market, the Sony WF-1000XM5, are currently selling at an AirPods-beating price.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for a price of £175, which represents a 32% saving on the £259. This brings them down to £20 less than the price of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 – even with all the Black Friday pricing taken into account. This is one best Amazon Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

Why are we bringing up the ubiquitous AirPods Pro 2 as a point of comparison here? Because the Sony WF-1000XM5 are very much competing with Apple’s premium earbuds and, in our opinion, actually comes out on top in a straight fight.

As mentioned in the intro, we’ve named the Sony WF-1000XM5 as the Best overall true wireless earbuds in our round-up article.

This is the lowest we’ve seen these buds drop to on Amazon – they were slightly cheaper during a short-lived EE sale earlier in November – with them typically sticking around the £200 mark. All the colours are on discount too, including the standard Black and White options, plus the seriously nice Smoky Pink. We’d go

How good are these buds?

A new design but are Sony's flagship true wireless better than before? Pros Smaller, lighter design

Powerful noise-cancellation

More detailed, balanced audio performance

Plenty of smart, convenient features Cons Bose a smidge better for ANC

Slightly odd call performance

Our AV editor Kob Monney reviewed them at launch and awarded them with a glowing 5 out of 5 score.

In his review, Kob stated these buds are among the best on the market when it comes to both sound quality and omitting unwanted external noise. This also remains one of the most feature-packed and smart true wireless pairs available, with all the features you could hope for – Speak to Chat, Quick Attention Mode, Adaptive Sound Control, Alexa and Google voice control, DSEE Extreme, Bluetooth multipoint, Find Your Equaliser, 360 Reality Audio – all accessible from within Sony’s comprehensive free app.

These really are excellent earphones, and Android smartphone users in particular should buy them without question – especially at this new low price.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all the best headphones deals as part of our extensive Black Friday coverage over the next week or so, but we’ll be very surprised if we see the Sony WF-1000XM5 figuring in a better deal than this.

