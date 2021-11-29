 large image

Sony WF-1000XM4 Cyber Monday US price dips below Black Friday

We love the Sony true wireless noise cancelling earphones (known officially as the Sony WF-1000XM4) so much we bestowed our top five-star review upon them.

With category-leading sound quality, incredible active noise cancelling (ANC) performance, up to 12 hours of battery life and an eye catching new design, they’re one of the top true wireless buds on the market.

Given their newness, we were surprised to see them discounted on Black Friday. Now we’re floored to hear they’re even cheaper on Cyber Monday. Amazon is offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones for just $218. That’s $62 off the retail price of $280.

Sony WF-1000XM4 now even cheaper than the Black Friday low

Sony’s spectacular WF-1000XM4 earbuds are $61 off at Amazon, where you can get the noise-cancelling kingpins for $218 on Cyber Monday.

The deal is available for both the black and fetching white versions of the earphones, which ship with a wireless charging case to keep the buds replenished when not in use.

Battery life is rated at 12-hours (or 8-hours with noise cancelling turned on), while there’s also IPX4 water resistance to ensure they purchase won’t flake out after a bit of drizzle.

Our reviewer praised the “astonishingly good sound”, excellent noise cancellation capabilities, improved design, IPX4 rating, smaller case (compared to the XM3) and the comprehensive feature set.

One of our only disappointments was the increase in cost, but that’s totally negated with today’s Cyber Monday discount, which is an all-time low for the product only released this summer.

As you can see from the Keepa graph below, this product has never been cheaper and it’s unlikely we’ll see it fall again for the foreseeable future.

Our reviewer Kob Monney concludes: “The Sony WF-1000XM4 improves over their predecessor in terms of design and comfort, the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation once again is impressive, and there’s no finer-sounding true wireless on the market. They sound absolutely sublime.”

