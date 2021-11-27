Sony’s ‘perfect for PS5’ X90J 4K TV reduced by £300

Black Friday is up and running and Sony’s LCD LEDs are getting some tantalising discounts.

The X90J is one of Sony’s mid-range 4K LCD TVs for 2021, and earlier during Black Friday we wrote about a price drop for the 50-inch model. We think this deal is even better, the 55-inch model crashing £300 to £899 at Currys.

Save on this Sony TV that’s ‘perfect for the PlayStation 5’ Sony calls its X90J LCD TV perfect for the PlayStation 5, and you can save £300 off the 55-inch model Currys

Save £300

£899 View Deal

Brand new for this model is Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR. Sony says it goes beyond conventional artificial intelligence, processing images like the human brain would do to create an image that’s more natural and lifelike in appearance, with punchier colours, improved contrast and increased detail.

The X90J’s picture performance is further emphasised by its Full Array display. With local dimming in play, the X90J can be more precise in how it controls light, delivering better highlights, better black levels with less blooming of bright sources for a more realistic image.

In terms of HDR, there’s Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, the latter ensuring that Netflix, Apple TV and Disney+ look their best, HDR10 acting as the industry standard (most content is encoded in HDR10), and HLG, which is used by broadcasters such as the BBC and Sky.

The X90J also features Sony’s X-Balanced speaker for a clearer audio performance, and there’s Dolby Atmos for extracting a better sound performance from streaming services and 4K Blu-rays..

Sony’s TVs use YouView instead of Freeview Play, and as far as we know it’s still missing the UK catch-up apps. There’s also the new Google TV, which has a massive amount of apps and content to choose from.

Compatibility with Google brings various smarts such as Google Assistant, and Chromecast streaming.

Sony calls the TV perfect for the PlayStation 5, adding Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode to the X90J’s spec sheet. The former optimises HDR by recognising what TV is connected to the console and setting it up accordingly. The latter puts the TV into game mode for more responsive feedback.

