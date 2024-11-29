Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This Sony surround sound system is back down to its lowest price

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The quality of speakers in modern flatscreen TVs has rarely been good, and if you want to get good sound, you’d have to spend on a soundbar. Here’s one Black Friday deal to grab your attention.

The HT-S40R was already one of Sony’s more affordable sound systems at £349, but this Black Friday deal brings it down to an even better £249, saving you £100.

Sony’s S40R 5.1 sound system is back down to its lowest price for Black Friday

Made up of a main bar, subwoofer and wireless rear speaker channels, this is a 5.1 sound system and not a Dolby Atmos surround sound system. Be sure that’s what you’re after before you commit to buying this sound system.

It’s a wireless sound system with no wires connecting the various speakers, although the rear speakers will need plugging in, and you’ll need to find spot for the wireless amplifier that sends an audio signal to the rear speakers. The benefit of a wireless system is that you have fewer cables trailing around the room, making for a neater installation

The power output is 600W, so this is a system capable of producing a big sound. If you’ve got a Sony Bravia TV, there’s the opportunity to send audio from the TV to the HT-S40R over a wireless connection, removing the need for any wires between it and a Sony TV. The soundbar, rear speakers, and amplifier can be wall-mounted if you want to save space.

If you prefer to plug straight into the soundbar from the TV, there’s a HDMI ARC port along with optical, USB, and analogue inputs to plug in an array of devices. Bluetooth support comes in handy if you want to stream straight from a mobile device to the S40R.

The HT-S40R also has four listening modes in Cinema, Music, Standard and Auto Sound. Night and Voice modes are also included, the former reduces the volume/dynamics so others in a household aren’t affected, while the latter improves the performance of dialogue. There’s the ability to tinker with the sub’s volume control to boost the low frequencies.

This is a deal that frequently comes up during sales events and we keep on recommending it. If you haven’t looked at this system before, now might be the time to give this sound system a closer look for Black Friday.

