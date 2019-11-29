Sony RX100 VI price crash: Over £400 off one of the world’s best compacts

You can grab the Sony Sony RX100 VI for a meagre £739 on this too good to miss Amazon Black Friday deal.

The deal is live for the next day and marks a massive £411 saving on the Sony RX100 VI’s regular £1150 price.

If you’re an avid snapper with cash to burn we’d thoroughly recommend taking advantage of the deal while stocks last. The Sony RX100 VI is one of the best compact cameras money can buy, having scored an impressive 4.5/5 during our in depth review.

Highlights include excellent image quality (for a compact), super-swift autofocus and a useful pop-up viewfinder. The combination of factors earned the Sony RX100 VI a place in Trusted Reviews best cameras and compact camera guides.

As we noted in our Sony RX100 VI review:

“There’s no doubt that the Sony RX100 VI is an astounding technological feat. After all, here’s a camera with a 24-200mm equivalent zoom, built-in viewfinder, 24 fps shooting at full resolution, and 4K video recording, all crammed into a body that’s barely any bigger than a bar of soap.

“If you can afford it, and are prepared to put up with its foibles, the Sony RX100 VI is a phenomenally capable pocket travel camera.”

The Sony RX100 VI is one of many great products to get a hefty discount this Black Friday. Since the yearly deals frenzy started we’ve seen huge discounts on everything from compact cameras, like the Sony RX100 VI, to premium drones and top end camera-phones.

