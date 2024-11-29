Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

If you’re buying an OLED on Black Friday, I’d recommend this Sony TV

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

It’s Black Friday and there are plenty of deals flying all over the place, but if you asked me to recommend one OLED TV over the others, this TV from Sony is the one I’d recommend.

At Amazon the Sony A80L can be had for £1099, down from its £1899 RRP. It’s been steadily going down in price for the last few months, but this is the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon.

Save 42% on Sony’s A80L OLED TV

This excellent OLED TV from Sony is down to the lowest price I’ve seen it at Amazon

  • Now £1099
And why would I recommend this TV over others? Because I reviewed it!

The 55-inch Sony A80L is a TV I gave 4.5 stars, and I was impressed with its nuanced and colourful picture performance; while its built-in sound system is a big step up on most of its rivals. Considering how disappointing the sound quality of TVs can be, this is much more detailed and clearer effort than you’ll find on other similary rivals, and bass is surprisingly decent.

Back to the picture and the motion-processing is excellent, reducing bluriness, stutter and judder without affecting the quality of the image itself. Upscaling is also on point with Sony refining the image and boosting colours for an enjoyable image.

It’s not the brighest OLED compared to the likes of Samsung and LG, so it’s better suited to being watched in dark rooms, but with HDR images it produces more authentic looking images (in particular with films) than Samsung OLED screens.

Then there’s the Google TV interface, which is a big improvement over Android TV in terms of usability. It’s a much more attractive looking interface that provides more detail on what you can watch, and it now offers profiles, so recommendations are personalised to whatever you’re watching.

If you’re a big home cinema fan then the Sony A80L is the one I’d recommend. If you have a PS5 the A80L is one of several Sony models tailor made to support its features. It’s a cracking TV and a personal favourite. It’s so good that I have one at home!

