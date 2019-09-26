Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals – Better sound at a discount

Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are sure to be vibrating with some deals worthy of any audiophile. Save on the biggest name in the world of premium speakers with Sonos deals ripe for the picking, as well as discounts across soundbars and other exceptional speakers.
Bop to your own beat as the biggest sale extravaganza hits retail and virtual shelves alike. Make sure you bag yourself a good deal on Sonos, soundbars and other speakers with our highlights set to be listed right here when the grand unveiling of discounted goods is revealed.
With only a few weeks between now and the inevitable early Black Friday deal launches, it’s time to start thinking about exactly what gadgets you want to save money on with speakers being one of many top lines that receive some of the sale treatment. It’s time to step away from sticking with the speakers you’re lumbered with when it comes to your TV set-up and even on a more personal use basis.
Allow your ears to lap up excellent sound with a full range, packing clarity for those crisp high notes and the depth of a deep baseline. Sound good? Of course it does. Find out exactly what we anticipate to be reduced in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and bookmark this page to check back when the festivities begin.
What Happened Last Year
Without fail there was a number of fantastic speakers – Sonos specifically – as well as soundbars that saw some significant savings, including the Sonos Beam. Last year Amazon took a £50 chunk out of the Sonos Beam’s original price, taking it down to just £349. If you’re in the market for a slightly cheaper soundbar, the Sony HT-SF150 also saw a price dive of £56, perfect for boosting the quality of your TV sound.
As well as soundbars, there were also some impressive savings to be had across the likes of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, a great portable speaker to blare out the tunes wherever you are. A great option for buildable sound, the range of Q Acoustics speakers for the home also saw reductions of up to 10%.
What Deals Do We Expect?
Last year saw a plethora of deals across the Sonos range and we’re expecting much the same treatment this year. With the likes of the Play:1 speaker now discontinued, paving the way for new models like the One SL and Move, we’re anticipating any remaining stock to get a delicious saving, so keep your eye out for that if you’re looking to expand your speaker set-up. Whether you’re building from scratch or adding to a pre-existing Sonos medley, bundle deals are also common with a reduction up for grabs when you buy two or more speakers.
In terms of smart speakers, it’s highly likely Amazon will cut down the price on its own range of Alexa-equipped speakers, including the Echo and Echo Dot. Although it doesn’t stock its direct competitors, the likes of Currys PC World and John Lewis are bound to also discount Google Home Hubs, with previous deals, especially during the Anti-Prime Day period, seeing a Philips Hue bulb or two thrown in.
Sonos and Soundbar Deals Live Right Now
Jump to Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals:
Amazon | Argos | Currys PC World | eBay | John Lewis
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.
Amazon Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Sonos Playbase Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base
Sonos Playbase Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base
The Sonos Playbase lets you prop your TV on top of it, saving even more space whilst providing a meaty sound boost.
Yamaha MusicCast YAS306 Soundbar with Bluetooth & Airplay - Black
Yamaha MusicCast YAS306 Soundbar with Bluetooth & Airplay - Black
A great price for this well-balanced, generously equipped soundbar with virtual 7.1 surround sound.
LG SK5 Soundbar with DTS Virtual X Sound - Black
LG SK5 Soundbar with DTS Virtual X Sound - Black
An accomplished soundbar with DTS Virtual X Sound support and intelligently adaptive audio.
Samsung HWMS650 Sound + All in One Smart Soundbar
Samsung HWMS650 Sound + All in One Smart Soundbar
We gave this brilliant soundbar full marks in our review, calling it "Samsung's best single-body soundbar yet".
Argos Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals
Best Argos Soundbar Deals
LG SK1D 100W All In One Bluetooth Sound Bar
LG SK1D 100W All In One Bluetooth Sound Bar
You won’t find many cheaper soundbars than this from such a reputable brand, featuring Dolby sound technology, DTS and Bluetooth.
Philips HTL1510B/05 140W 2.1Ch Wireless Sound Bar
Philips HTL1510B/05 140W 2.1Ch Wireless Sound Bar
A well-priced and punchy 2.1 soundbar with a wireless sub and virtual surround sound.
Currys PC World Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals
Best Currys PC World Soundbar Deals
LG SK4D 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
LG SK4D 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
A punchy soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and a mighty 300W output.
JVC TH-D588B 5.1.2 Wireless Cinematic Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
JVC TH-D588B 5.1.2 Wireless Cinematic Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
Major savings on a 5.1.2 soundbar, which delivers 3D sound from ten speakers.
eBay Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals
Best eBay Soundbar Deals
JVC TH-D337B 2.1 Sound Bar
JVC TH-D337B 2.1 Sound Bar
Major savings on this comprehensive soundbar set up, with a meaty down-firing subwoofer and Bluetooth support.
Yamaha YSP1600 - Silver
Yamaha YSP1600 - Silver
A very good price for this monster of a soundbar, which supplies a strong surround sound effect without the need for extra speakers.
John Lewis Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals
Bose® Solo 5 Sound Bar with Bluetooth
Bose® Solo 5 Sound Bar with Bluetooth
You’ll find this same saving elsewhere on the internet, but not with the same John Lewis 2 year guarantee.
Orbitsound ONE P70W Wi-Fi Bluetooth All-in-One Sound Bar, Black
Orbitsound ONE P70W Wi-Fi Bluetooth All-in-One Sound Bar, Black
The Orbitsound One P70W offers clear, expansive sound and ample bass from a compact form factor.
