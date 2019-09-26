Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals – Better sound at a discount

Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are sure to be vibrating with some deals worthy of any audiophile. Save on the biggest name in the world of premium speakers with Sonos deals ripe for the picking, as well as discounts across soundbars and other exceptional speakers.

Bop to your own beat as the biggest sale extravaganza hits retail and virtual shelves alike. Make sure you bag yourself a good deal on Sonos, soundbars and other speakers with our highlights set to be listed right here when the grand unveiling of discounted goods is revealed.

With only a few weeks between now and the inevitable early Black Friday deal launches, it’s time to start thinking about exactly what gadgets you want to save money on with speakers being one of many top lines that receive some of the sale treatment. It’s time to step away from sticking with the speakers you’re lumbered with when it comes to your TV set-up and even on a more personal use basis.

Allow your ears to lap up excellent sound with a full range, packing clarity for those crisp high notes and the depth of a deep baseline. Sound good? Of course it does. Find out exactly what we anticipate to be reduced in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and bookmark this page to check back when the festivities begin.

What Happened Last Year

Without fail there was a number of fantastic speakers – Sonos specifically – as well as soundbars that saw some significant savings, including the Sonos Beam. Last year Amazon took a £50 chunk out of the Sonos Beam’s original price, taking it down to just £349. If you’re in the market for a slightly cheaper soundbar, the Sony HT-SF150 also saw a price dive of £56, perfect for boosting the quality of your TV sound.

As well as soundbars, there were also some impressive savings to be had across the likes of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, a great portable speaker to blare out the tunes wherever you are. A great option for buildable sound, the range of Q Acoustics speakers for the home also saw reductions of up to 10%.

What Deals Do We Expect?

Last year saw a plethora of deals across the Sonos range and we’re expecting much the same treatment this year. With the likes of the Play:1 speaker now discontinued, paving the way for new models like the One SL and Move, we’re anticipating any remaining stock to get a delicious saving, so keep your eye out for that if you’re looking to expand your speaker set-up. Whether you’re building from scratch or adding to a pre-existing Sonos medley, bundle deals are also common with a reduction up for grabs when you buy two or more speakers.

In terms of smart speakers, it’s highly likely Amazon will cut down the price on its own range of Alexa-equipped speakers, including the Echo and Echo Dot. Although it doesn’t stock its direct competitors, the likes of Currys PC World and John Lewis are bound to also discount Google Home Hubs, with previous deals, especially during the Anti-Prime Day period, seeing a Philips Hue bulb or two thrown in.

Sonos and Soundbar Deals Live Right Now

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.

Amazon Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals

Argos Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals

Currys PC World Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals

eBay Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals

John Lewis Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals

