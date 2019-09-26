Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals – Better sound at a discount

Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals: The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are sure to be vibrating with some deals worthy of any audiophile. Save on the biggest name in the world of premium speakers with Sonos deals ripe for the picking, as well as discounts across soundbars and other exceptional speakers.

Bop to your own beat as the biggest sale extravaganza hits retail and virtual shelves alike. Make sure you bag yourself a good deal on Sonos, soundbars and other speakers with our highlights set to be listed right here when the grand unveiling of discounted goods is revealed.

Related: When is Black Friday?

With only a few weeks between now and the inevitable early Black Friday deal launches, it’s time to start thinking about exactly what gadgets you want to save money on with speakers being one of many top lines that receive some of the sale treatment. It’s time to step away from sticking with the speakers you’re lumbered with when it comes to your TV set-up and even on a more personal use basis.

Allow your ears to lap up excellent sound with a full range, packing clarity for those crisp high notes and the depth of a deep baseline. Sound good? Of course it does. Find out exactly what we anticipate to be reduced in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and bookmark this page to check back when the festivities begin.

What Happened Last Year

Without fail there was a number of fantastic speakers – Sonos specifically – as well as soundbars that saw some significant savings, including the Sonos Beam. Last year Amazon took a £50 chunk out of the Sonos Beam’s original price, taking it down to just £349. If you’re in the market for a slightly cheaper soundbar, the Sony HT-SF150 also saw a price dive of £56, perfect for boosting the quality of your TV sound.

As well as soundbars, there were also some impressive savings to be had across the likes of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, a great portable speaker to blare out the tunes wherever you are. A great option for buildable sound, the range of Q Acoustics speakers for the home also saw reductions of up to 10%.

What Deals Do We Expect?

Last year saw a plethora of deals across the Sonos range and we’re expecting much the same treatment this year. With the likes of the Play:1 speaker now discontinued, paving the way for new models like the One SL and Move, we’re anticipating any remaining stock to get a delicious saving, so keep your eye out for that if you’re looking to expand your speaker set-up. Whether you’re building from scratch or adding to a pre-existing Sonos medley, bundle deals are also common with a reduction up for grabs when you buy two or more speakers.

In terms of smart speakers, it’s highly likely Amazon will cut down the price on its own range of Alexa-equipped speakers, including the Echo and Echo Dot. Although it doesn’t stock its direct competitors, the likes of Currys PC World and John Lewis are bound to also discount Google Home Hubs, with previous deals, especially during the Anti-Prime Day period, seeing a Philips Hue bulb or two thrown in.

Sonos and Soundbar Deals Live Right Now

Jump to Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals:

Amazon | Argos | Currys PC World | eBay | John Lewis

 All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.

Amazon Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Sonos Playbase Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base

The Sonos Playbase lets you prop your TV on top of it, saving even more space whilst providing a meaty sound boost.

Amazon

|

Save £200

|

Now £499.00

View Deal

Now £499.00

|

Save £200

|

Amazon

Yamaha MusicCast YAS306 Soundbar with Bluetooth & Airplay - Black

A great price for this well-balanced, generously equipped soundbar with virtual 7.1 surround sound.

Amazon

|

Save £63.13

|

Now £250.45

View Deal

Now £250.45

|

Save £63.13

|

Amazon

LG SK5 Soundbar with DTS Virtual X Sound - Black

An accomplished soundbar with DTS Virtual X Sound support and intelligently adaptive audio.

Amazon

|

Save £172.39

|

Now £127.60

View Deal

Now £127.60

|

Save £172.39

|

Amazon

Samsung HWMS650 Sound + All in One Smart Soundbar

We gave this brilliant soundbar full marks in our review, calling it "Samsung's best single-body soundbar yet".

Amazon

|

Save £110

|

Now £239.00

View Deal

Now £239.00

|

Save £110

|

Amazon

(Back to the top)

Argos Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals

Best Argos Soundbar Deals

LG SK1D 100W All In One Bluetooth Sound Bar

You won’t find many cheaper soundbars than this from such a reputable brand, featuring Dolby sound technology, DTS and Bluetooth.

Argos

|

Lowest price ever

|

Now £67

View Deal

Now £67

|

Lowest price ever

|

Argos

Philips HTL1510B/05 140W 2.1Ch Wireless Sound Bar

A well-priced and punchy 2.1 soundbar with a wireless sub and virtual surround sound.

Argos

|

Now £99

View Deal

Now £99

|

Argos

(Back to the top)

Currys PC World Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals

Best Currys PC World Soundbar Deals

LG SK4D 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar

A punchy soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and a mighty 300W output.

Currys PC World

|

Save £20

|

Now £119.00

View Deal

Now £119.00

|

Save £20

|

Currys PC World

JVC TH-D588B 5.1.2 Wireless Cinematic Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos

Major savings on a 5.1.2 soundbar, which delivers 3D sound from ten speakers.

Currys PC World

|

Save £109

|

Now £189.97

View Deal

Now £189.97

|

Save £109

|

Currys PC World

(Back to the top)

eBay Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals

Best eBay Soundbar Deals

JVC TH-D337B 2.1 Sound Bar

Major savings on this comprehensive soundbar set up, with a meaty down-firing subwoofer and Bluetooth support.

eBay

|

Save £51

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

Save £51

|

eBay

Yamaha YSP1600 - Silver

A very good price for this monster of a soundbar, which supplies a strong surround sound effect without the need for extra speakers.

eBay

|

£199.00

View Deal

£199.00

|

eBay

(Back to the top)

John Lewis Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar Deals

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

Bose® Solo 5 Sound Bar with Bluetooth

You’ll find this same saving elsewhere on the internet, but not with the same John Lewis 2 year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £229

View Deal

Now £229

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

Orbitsound ONE P70W Wi-Fi Bluetooth All-in-One Sound Bar, Black

The Orbitsound One P70W offers clear, expansive sound and ample bass from a compact form factor.

John Lewis

|

Save £70

|

Now £329

View Deal

Now £329

|

Save £70

|

John Lewis

(Back to the top)

Want more Black Friday deals?

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Alice Marshall
Commercial Content Writer
Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…
Alice Marshall

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor