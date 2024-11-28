Sonos Roam 2 falls to an incredibly low price

Even though the Sonos Roam 2 only launched earlier this year, there’s a cracking deal for the portable speaker for Black Friday.

Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find that it’s fallen from its RRP of £179 to £127.62. That’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen it at the online retailer.

The Roam 2 has been hovering around the £140 since the beginning of November, so the drop in price isn’t too steep, but this is still the lowest price we’ve seen the speaker go for since it was released.

The Roam 2 isn’t too different from the original, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The design hasn’t changed, it’s still small and portable, although we would have liked a loop to make it easier to attach to a rucksack. It does come with a new dedicated Bluetooth button that makes it easier to swap between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modes.

It has an IP67 rating, which means it can be submerged into water one metre deep for 30 minutes without being damaged.

There’s no change in battery life which remains 10 hours in total, and along with the Bluetooth streaming there’s also AirPlay 2 (with iOS devices), and support for Amazon Alexa and Sonos Voice Control.

Auto Trueplay ensures you’re getting the same, consistent sound no matter where the speaker is placed. If you do want to change the sound you can manually do so in the Sonos app, which when on a Wi-Fi network, features built-in support for music services such as Amazon Music, Tidal, and Qobuz among others.

The sound quality is enjoyable for a speaker of its size. The midrange is clear and detailed, with a good focus on vocals. There’s a nice twinkly feel to the high frequencies, though the one area where the Roam 2 could be stronger is in the bass department. You can also stereo pair with another Roam 2, or the original speaker if you have one.

This is an excellent deal for a relatively new portable speaker. We’d be surprised if you see a cheaper price for the Roam 2 anywhere.