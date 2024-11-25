Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Sonos Ray’s Black Friday offer gets you cinematic sound on the cheap

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your home entertainment setup and experience more immersive, high quality audio without needing to splurge, thanks to this deal on the Sonos Ray soundbar.

Save nearly 50% off in the UK and get the Sonos Ray soundbar for just £140.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Customers in the US will also benefit from a solid 39% price drop and get the Sonos Ray for just $169.

Upgrade your home entertainment setup for a bargain with the Sonos Ray

Designed for TVs up to 55-inches, the Sonos Ray is a powerful soundbar is an affordable way to enhance the sound quality of your current home entertainment setup.

  • Was £279 / $279
  • Now £140.99 / $169
The Sonos Ray soundbar is an affordable way to enhance the sound quality of your existing TV, although it’s worth noting that this is better suited to TVs up to 55-inches as, at just 71 x 559 x 95mm, the Ray is the smallest and most compact soundbar that Sonos has ever made.

Its small size means it should blend seamlessly into all homes, without drawing too much focus away from the TV, and as all its acoustic elements face forward, you won’t experience any interference from nearby surfaces, even if you place the Ray inside a TV stand. 

Its custom anti-distoring technology works alongside the Sonos-engineered woofers, tweeters and low-velocity ports to provide a richer, more balanced audio experience regardless of whether you’re streaming the latest blockbuster or immersed in gaming. 

In fact, in his review Home Technology Editor David Ludlow found the Ray “fills the room nicely” with a “good degree of wideness to the soundscape.” He also praises the soundbar’s ability to boost TV audio and states “a bar this small shouldn’t really be able to deliver the low-frequency hit that it can do.”

The Ray is also able to reproduce music well, although we did find it isn’t as powerful at this when compared to its more expensive alternatives. Even so, the Ray copes well and won’t distort when set to maximum volume either. 

We gave the Sonos Ray a 4.5-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the soundbar as a “great upgrade to a TV with poor-quality sound.”

To learn more about our time with the Sonos Ray, be sure to visit our in-depth review.

Instead of splurging on a fancy new TV, upgrade your existing home entertainment setup and nab yourself a bargain in the process with the Sonos Ray soundbar.

