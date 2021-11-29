 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos Deal: The Sonos One Gen 2 is back in stock for £169

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

This cracking Sonos deal is back in stock for Cyber Monday, so grab the Sonos One Gen 2 as fast as you can, as it’s likely not to say that way for long.

At the BT Shop, the Sonos One (Gen) 2 has been reduced to £169 from £199. We’ve not seen a cheaper price for the speaker this year.

Get the Sonos One Gen 2 for just £169

Get the Sonos One Gen 2 for just £169

Normally £199, the Sonos One Gen 2 model has been reduced to £169 on the BT Shop

  • BT Shop
  • Save £30
  • Now £169
View Deal

And as we’ve not seen many Sonos deals in general for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, that’s probably all the reason you need to jump in on this deal. Given it went out of stock once, it’s likely it’ll sell out again with the deal back in stock.

The Sonos One (Gen 2) is a small and powerful audio player. The difference between it and the One SL is the Gen 2 model features built-in microphones, turning it into a smart speaker that’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Open the S2 app and all the major audio streaming services are supported, such as Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Qobuz and many, many more. There’s multi-room potential too, if you have other Sonos speakers in the home, as you can group them together to create a large system to play music to, or play different music to each speaker.

It’s small enough to fit onto a bookshelf or bedside table, and its appearance is minimalist enough that it won’t draw much attention to itself, letting its performance speaker for itself.

How does the Sonos One Gen 2 sound? It’s well balanced across the frequency range, with bass that’s deep for a speaker of its size and nicely controlled. Use Trueplay (only on iOS devices) and the speaker can optimise its audio output for the best performance within your room.

If you have the Sonos Arc soundbar, or managed to score yourself a Beam in the Black Friday sales, then a pair of Sonos Ones can be used as rear channel speakers to create a bigger sound.

Get the Sonos One Gen 2 for just £169

Get the Sonos One Gen 2 for just £169

Normally £199, the Sonos One Gen 2 model has been reduced to £169 on the BT Shop

  • BT Shop
  • Save £30
  • Now £169
View Deal

There aren’t many Sonos deals going, so if you’re looking for another Sonos speaker to add to your collection, or want to get into Sonos for the first time, this Sonos One Gen 2 is a great way to start.

To see more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Mega Cyber Monday price drops now live

Best Black Friday Deals: Mega Cyber Monday price drops now live

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Best smart speakers 2021: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers 2021: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Sonos One Review

Sonos One Review

Ced Yuen 3 years ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.