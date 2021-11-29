Sonos Deal: The Sonos One Gen 2 is back in stock for £169

This cracking Sonos deal is back in stock for Cyber Monday, so grab the Sonos One Gen 2 as fast as you can, as it’s likely not to say that way for long.

At the BT Shop, the Sonos One (Gen) 2 has been reduced to £169 from £199. We’ve not seen a cheaper price for the speaker this year.

Get the Sonos One Gen 2 for just £169 Normally £199, the Sonos One Gen 2 model has been reduced to £169 on the BT Shop BT Shop

Save £30

Now £169 View Deal

And as we’ve not seen many Sonos deals in general for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, that’s probably all the reason you need to jump in on this deal. Given it went out of stock once, it’s likely it’ll sell out again with the deal back in stock.

The Sonos One (Gen 2) is a small and powerful audio player. The difference between it and the One SL is the Gen 2 model features built-in microphones, turning it into a smart speaker that’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Open the S2 app and all the major audio streaming services are supported, such as Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Qobuz and many, many more. There’s multi-room potential too, if you have other Sonos speakers in the home, as you can group them together to create a large system to play music to, or play different music to each speaker.

It’s small enough to fit onto a bookshelf or bedside table, and its appearance is minimalist enough that it won’t draw much attention to itself, letting its performance speaker for itself.

How does the Sonos One Gen 2 sound? It’s well balanced across the frequency range, with bass that’s deep for a speaker of its size and nicely controlled. Use Trueplay (only on iOS devices) and the speaker can optimise its audio output for the best performance within your room.

If you have the Sonos Arc soundbar, or managed to score yourself a Beam in the Black Friday sales, then a pair of Sonos Ones can be used as rear channel speakers to create a bigger sound.

There aren’t many Sonos deals going, so if you’re looking for another Sonos speaker to add to your collection, or want to get into Sonos for the first time, this Sonos One Gen 2 is a great way to start.

To see more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.