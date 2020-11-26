You like to move it, move it? Well Sonos does to, and they’ve shifted the price of the Move portable speaker with £100 off for Black Friday.

The reduction is effective from November 26th to the 30th, so you’ll need to act fast to grab yourself a saving. Sonos products don’t often receive discounts, especially ones as hefty as this. Once it’s done, this deal may not turn up again for a while.

The Sonos Move was the brand’s first step into the Bluetooth speaker market, and we called it a great outdoors speaker. It can also be used inside the home thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support.

In fact the Move works like any other Sonos speaker, with access to the various streaming services supported within the Sonos S2 app, as well as support for Google Assistant and Alexa, and functionality for multi-room. Auto Trueplay is Sonos’ advancement of its Trueplay technology, with the Move able to recalibrate its sound automatically by assessing the environment around it.

Build quality is very durable. And with an IP56 rating, the speaker is well guarded against intrusion of dust, water or mud. When it first went on sale it was available in one finish, but recently it’s been made available in a Lunar White version that’s more striking than the Shadow Black finish.

When it comes to sound the Move puts in a big performance with plenty of bass to spare. Dynamically it sounds good, producing a lot of energy and power.

£100 of any Sonos product is not to be sniffed at. When it first went on sale we felt it was a little too expensive. This discount makes it a lot more attractive.

