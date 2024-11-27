Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Sonos Era 300 for Black Friday

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There used to be a time when Sonos wouldn’t indulge in sales events, but they’ve joined in the discount mayhem in the last few years, and if you’ve been waiting for a deal on the Era 300 wireless speaker, there’s a big discount to be had.

Overt Amazon as part of its Black Friday sales, the online retailer has reduced the Era 300 from its RRP of £449 to £328.99.

At Amazon, the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen it

While that looks like a big jump, the Era 300 has actually been hovering around the £380 mark at Amazon for most of the year. Nevertheless, it’s the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon.

And the Sonos Era 300 is an excellent speaker but it’s not like other most other wireless speakers in that it supports Dolby Atmos audio. With spatial tracks, the speaker can generate a sound that’s much wider, deeper, and taller than the speaker itself, and with the right track the effect can sound amazing.

Control is through the Sonos app, which allows the user to edit the audio settings, play music directly to the speaker through supported apps, and begin the Trueplay process that optimises the Era 300’s performance for the room it’s in.

There’s Amazon Alexa support for voice control, along with Sonos’ own Voice Control for playing music. If you don’t want voice assistants listening to your every word, there’s a physical button on the back of the speaker to disable it.

This speaker also comes with Bluetooth support, meaning that if you invite people over but don’t want to give them your Wi-Fi details to use the speaker, you could put the speaker into its Bluetooth mode and connect through that.

We found the Sonos Era 300 to be an impressive speaker when we reviewed it, delivering a crisp, detailed sound and spacious audio with Dolby Atmos. If you found it too expensive when it first launched, then you’ll find this Black Friday discount more to your liking.

