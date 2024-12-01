Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Cyber Monday is here with this terrific Sonos Era 100 deal

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
The Sonos Era 100 speaker has been available on the market for almost two years, so it’s a well established speaker by now, but this is the lowest we’ve seen it go for Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals.

Previously, the lowest the Era 100 had fallen was around the £190, but over at Amazon it’s now available for even less with a reduction of 29% bringing it down to £178.98.

Sonos Era 100 down to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

Sonos Era 100 down to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

While 2024 has been the year of the Eras tour, we’re eyeing up a different Era with this big discount on Sonos’ wireless speaker for Cyber Monday

We awarded the Era 100 4.5 stars in our review when it launched, commending its powerful and weight sound. Compared to previous wireless speakers from Sonos, this model really brings the bass to the listening experience, making it a fine choice if you want to use a speaker for parties or small gatherings.

The Era 100 is also one of the first Sonos speakers to support Bluetooth connectivity, so if you don’t want to give someone your Wi-Fi password, they could get straight to the speaker via the Bluetooth option.

The Era speakers also brought a new feature to the Sonos family with the introduction of Quick Tune Trueplay. This is an option for Android users, who now have the ability to optimise the sound of speaker wherever it is positioned in. It’s a speedy process and gets the speaker up and running quickly.

Other features include Amazon Alexa integration for those who want a smart speaker in their living space, and for those who don’t want a digital assistant snooping about, there’s the option of manually turning off the built-in microphones, though this also disables the Trueplay function too.

In terms of its audio performance, the Era 100 has a much wider sweet spot than the Sonos One Gen 2 did, its high frequency performance is clear and better separated than it was on the previous model; while in general this speaker brings more heft and weight to tracks in your music library.

We’re never ones to ignore a discount on a Sonos device, and as this is the lowest we’ve seen the Era 100 go for on Amazon, you’ll want to grab this deal before others spot it too.

