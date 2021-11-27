Sonos Deal: Get the Sonos One Gen 2 for just £169

We’ve not seen too many Sonos deals for Black Friday, so you may want to grab this Sonos One Gen 2 wireless speaker while you can.

Normally priced at £199, the Sonos One Gen 2 model has been reduced to £169 on the BT Shop. That’s the cheapest we’ve seen the speaker go for in 2021.

Get the Sonos One Gen 2 for just £169 Normally £199, the Sonos One Gen 2 model has been reduced to £169 on the BT Shop BT Shop

Save £30

Now £169 View Deal

The Sonos One (Gen 2) is Californian-based brand’s smallest home speaker, a powerful audio player slots seamlessly into any Sonos setup. The difference between it and the One SL is that the Gen 2 model has built-in microphones that enable voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

It’s compact enough to fit onto a bookshelf or bedside table, and its appearance is minimalist enough that it can melt into the background of any setting.

The best thing about Sonos products is that the interface. Open the S2 app and you’ll find all the major audio streaming service like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and Pandora (in the US). You can group other Sonos speakers to create a system to play music to, or play different music to each speaker. With the S2 app and other Sonos products at hand, you can create a very versatile system.

That versatility also carries into the Sonos One’s uses. If you have a Beam or Arc soundbar, you could use them as rear channel speakers for a more expansive sound.

And how does it sound? They offer what could be described as a full-range sound, well balanced in terms of treble, midrange and bass with bass nicely controlled and deep for a speaker of its size. With Trueplay onboard the speaker can tune its sound to its surroundings.

This current price isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen the Sonos One for in its lifecycle, but the lowest we’ve seen it come down to in some time. If you’re looking for another Sonos speaker to add to your collection, or looking to get into Sonos for the first time, then the Sonos One Gen 2 is a great start.

