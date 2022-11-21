Sonos cuts the price of the One SL speaker for Black Friday

We’ve had a spate of Sonos deals ahead of the Black Friday sales event, and now we have another with the One SL wireless speaker being chopped down to size.

The One SL usual RRP is £179, but on Amazon it’s had £40 whipped off the asking price for a current price of £139.

It’s been a long time since the One SL has been that cheap on Amazon as in the last couple of years it’s hovered around the £150 mark on the website. Check a look out the rest of the best Black Friday deals for some other discounts that could pique your interest.

The One SL is a wireless speaker from Sonos that doesn’t feature any microphones for voice assistance inside. The SL stands for “Speech Less”, so you won’t be able to command voice assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant through this speaker.

If you’re someone who takes pride in their privacy and don’t want smart assistants lingering on your every word, then this is the Sonos speaker to get for the home. Other than a lack of voice assistant support, it is like-for-like with the One 2nd Gen smart speaker that does offer voice assistant support.

When we reviewed the speaker, we gave it five-stars for its outstanding performance. The audio performance boasts clarity and detail in spades, with good bass for its size and spacious midrange to ensure that voices and instruments stand out from each other. Its neutral presentation may not be quite as fun as other speakers, but it gives the One SL a sense of precision and detail that’s better than other similarly priced efforts.

With Trueplay (available only on iOS devices), the speaker’s sound can be tuned to fit the area it’s been positioned in to optimise its sound. Elsewhere, there’s AirPlay 2 that enables iOS devices to send music to the speaker. The speaker doesn’t carry support for the Bluetooth format.

Instead, you’ll need the Sonos S2 app to play music over Wi-Fi, which supports the likes of Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz, and allows users to have just the one app to control music. The app also allows for a multi-room set-up to be created if you have other Sonos speakers to hand, and you can play music from Sonos Radio, the companies in-house radio station.

The One SL is an excellent speaker for those who don’t want smart assistance, or existing Sonos users looking for surround speakers to add to the Arc, Beam and Ray soundbars. If you are looking to upgrade your Sonos system then perhaps consider buying two One SL speakers for an even bigger and spacious presentation for your home cinema.

