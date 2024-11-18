Sonos’ top soundbar for most people has a Black Friday saving for the ages

Black Friday might still be a couple of weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from getting in on the deal fun a little early, allowing you to get an early steal on that thing you’ve had your eye on for the past year.

That’s certainly true of Hughes Electricals, offering the high-end Sonor Beam Gen 2 soundbar in either black or white for just £381, a saving of £61 compared to its regular £449 RRP. It also comes with an extended two-year warranty completely free of charge to sweeten the deal further.

What’s more, Hughes has price-matched the Beam Gen 2, meaning it’s the cheapest you’ll find it in the UK right now.

That’s a pretty impressive price for a soundbar that got a whopping 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it at release.

Our reviewer noted how the second-gen Sonos Beam offered an extra dimension to the sound with Dolby Atmos support, delivering loud, nicely balanced sound from its combination of four mid-woofers, a tweeter and three passive radiators that are ideal for watching movies. It also plays nicely with smart TV setups with its HDMI ARC support.

It’s more than just a great-sounding soundbar though; it also offers smarts in the form of support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control your smart home and more using the soundbar, along with support for popular streaming apps including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Deezer, and for unsupported apps, you’ve also got support for AirPlay 2.

Throw in the support for Sonos’ multi-room connectivity and the ability to further build out the system with the addition of wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer and you’ve got a capable soundbar that’ll seriously boost the audio experience you get from your TV at a tempting discount.

For more tempting Black Friday steals, take a look at our hand-picked list of the best early Black Friday deals.