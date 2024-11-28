Get a top-rated soundbar for £200 less with this Sonos Arc deal

The Sonos Arc has seen a huge £200.02 reduction in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a quarter off the price of the Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar.

A soundbar is one of the easiest ways to improve your TV audio ahead of any Christmas movie marathons you might have planned this winter. Head to Amazon today to buy the Arc for as little as £598.98 and save 25% compared to the soundbar’s £799 RRP.

Amazon has slashed 25% off the Sonos Arc this Black Friday The Sonos Arc is currently just £598.98 on Amazon. Hurry over this Black Friday to save more than £200 on this excellent and immersive soundbar. Amazon

Was £799

According to price tracking extension Keepa, this is the cheapest the Arc has fallen on Amazon this year, making this the perfect time to pick it up for less.

If you’re in the US, you can also take advantage of a great deal, with Amazon reducing the Arc to just $699 on the other side of the pond.

Is the Sonos Arc worth buying?

Another great-going-on-brilliant speaker from Sonos Pros Expansive, well-defined and invigorating sound

Good impression of audio height and width

Fine spec

Ample control options Cons Slightly bumpy frequency response

Some treble stridency

No MQA support

The Sonos Arc is a premium soundbar that works incredibly well as both a home cinema system and a music system.

If you’re looking for an easy way to improve the audio coming out of your TV, whether that’s for TV shows, movies, music or games, the Arc is an excellent and straightforward way to do so.

We found the sound to be expansive, well-defined and invigorating, creating a good impression of audio height and width. Dolby Atmos adds to the immersive experience, while HDMI and eARC support make setup seamless.

Of course, there’s also voice control support with the help of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Reviewer Simon Lucas awarded the Sonos Arc an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars, writing “Able to do justice to cutting-edge movie soundtracks and music too, the Arc is yet another great-going-on-brilliant Sonos speaker”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Arc review.

