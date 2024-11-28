Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Get a top-rated soundbar for £200 less with this Sonos Arc deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The Sonos Arc has seen a huge £200.02 reduction in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a quarter off the price of the Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar. 

A soundbar is one of the easiest ways to improve your TV audio ahead of any Christmas movie marathons you might have planned this winter. Head to Amazon today to buy the Arc for as little as £598.98 and save 25% compared to the soundbar’s £799 RRP. 

Amazon has slashed 25% off the Sonos Arc this Black Friday

The Sonos Arc is currently just £598.98 on Amazon. Hurry over this Black Friday to save more than £200 on this excellent and immersive soundbar.

According to price tracking extension Keepa, this is the cheapest the Arc has fallen on Amazon this year, making this the perfect time to pick it up for less. 

If you’re in the US, you can also take advantage of a great deal, with Amazon reducing the Arc to just $699 on the other side of the pond.

Is the Sonos Arc worth buying? 

Recommended

Another great-going-on-brilliant speaker from Sonos

Pros

  • Expansive, well-defined and invigorating sound
  • Good impression of audio height and width
  • Fine spec
  • Ample control options

Cons

  • Slightly bumpy frequency response
  • Some treble stridency
  • No MQA support

The Sonos Arc is a premium soundbar that works incredibly well as both a home cinema system and a music system. 

If you’re looking for an easy way to improve the audio coming out of your TV, whether that’s for TV shows, movies, music or games, the Arc is an excellent and straightforward way to do so. 

We found the sound to be expansive, well-defined and invigorating, creating a good impression of audio height and width. Dolby Atmos adds to the immersive experience, while HDMI and eARC support make setup seamless. 

Of course, there’s also voice control support with the help of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. 

Reviewer Simon Lucas awarded the Sonos Arc an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars, writing “Able to do justice to cutting-edge movie soundtracks and music too, the Arc is yet another great-going-on-brilliant Sonos speaker”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Arc review

Looking for a different deal? 

Get endless content to pair with your new soundbar with the help of Sky’s broadband and entertainment package. This bundle includes Full Fibre broadband, Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for just £36/month

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

