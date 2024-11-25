Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Sonos Ace headphones are great – this Black Friday they’re an absolute bargain

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Sonos launched its first pair of headphones this year, and they have picked up a hefty discount this Black Friday.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale – which is running now ahead of the big day itself – you can grab the Sonos Ace headphones for £318.98.

That’s a £130 saving off the RRP – or 28%. Considering these cans have only been on shelves for a few months, this saving is seriously tempting and will likely annoy anyone who jumped in early.

Our deals experts are rounding up the very best Black Friday deals over the next days and weeks, ensuring you’re making the best purchases.

This is also the lowest we’ve seen the Sonos Aces drop too, at least on Amazon. They have typically hovered around the £399-£349 price point since dropping from their £449 RRP. These Sonos deals can often go out of stock quickly, so if you’re tempted this is an excellent price for one of our favourite pairs of headphones from 2024.

Is the Sonos Ace worth buying?

Sonos Ace hanging
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Sonos' first attempt at headphones is good but not great

Pros

  • Excellent comfort
  • Strong noise-cancelling
  • Enjoyable sound
  • TV Audio Swap is great
  • Strong wireless performance

Cons

  • ANC not as good as Bose
  • Not as detailed or as dynamic as Sony
  • Could benefit from more app integration
  • More expensive than the competition

These are feature-packed headphones, with ANC for blocking out noise and a very handy TV Audio Swap feature that lets you find audio from a supported Sonos soundbar to the headphones, ideal if you don’t want to annoy someone else in the house.

The headphones have support for Bluetooth 5.4 and Snapdragon Sound (aptX Lossless codec), a battery life of around 30 hours in our tests and come with a nice carrying case. The sound quality is also excellent, up there with some of the very best headphones you can buy.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Ace review

Looking for a different deal?

You can see the prices for the Sonos Ace headphones at other retailers below. Or see the rest of our Black Friday 2024 deals here.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years.

