The Sonos Ace headphones are great – this Black Friday they’re an absolute bargain

Sonos launched its first pair of headphones this year, and they have picked up a hefty discount this Black Friday.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale – which is running now ahead of the big day itself – you can grab the Sonos Ace headphones for £318.98.

That’s a £130 saving off the RRP – or 28%. Considering these cans have only been on shelves for a few months, this saving is seriously tempting and will likely annoy anyone who jumped in early.

Sonos Ace Now Only £318.98, Slashed by 28% – Save £130.02 Today! Save big on the highly-rated Sonos Ace! Now only £318.98, a massive reduction of £130.02 or 28% off its original price on Amazon. Experience superior sound quality at a fraction of the cost with this fantastic deal. Amazon

Save 28%

£318.98 View Deal

This is also the lowest we’ve seen the Sonos Aces drop too, at least on Amazon. They have typically hovered around the £399-£349 price point since dropping from their £449 RRP. These Sonos deals can often go out of stock quickly, so if you’re tempted this is an excellent price for one of our favourite pairs of headphones from 2024.

Is the Sonos Ace worth buying?

Sonos' first attempt at headphones is good but not great Pros Excellent comfort

Strong noise-cancelling

Enjoyable sound

TV Audio Swap is great

Strong wireless performance Cons ANC not as good as Bose

Not as detailed or as dynamic as Sony

Could benefit from more app integration

More expensive than the competition

These are feature-packed headphones, with ANC for blocking out noise and a very handy TV Audio Swap feature that lets you find audio from a supported Sonos soundbar to the headphones, ideal if you don’t want to annoy someone else in the house.

The headphones have support for Bluetooth 5.4 and Snapdragon Sound (aptX Lossless codec), a battery life of around 30 hours in our tests and come with a nice carrying case. The sound quality is also excellent, up there with some of the very best headphones you can buy.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Ace review

Looking for a different deal?

You can see the prices for the Sonos Ace headphones at other retailers below. Or see the rest of our Black Friday 2024 deals here.