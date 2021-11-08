 large image

Snatch up an Asus VivoBook on the cheap this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

The Asus VivoBook laptop with an OLED screen has just seen a £60 discount.

While we have seen bigger discounts in the run-up to Black Friday, the Asus VivoBook looks like a particularly good deal thanks to its OLED screen, which is usually only found on far more expensive laptops.

For anyone who’s not in the loop, OLED is a screen panel that offers superior image quality compared to more LCD dispalys thanks to its ability to present brighter whites and darker blacks.

ASUS VivoBook with OLED Screen Deal

ASUS VivoBook with OLED Screen Deal

It might not be the biggest discount featured here, but the deal is well worth the buy if you’re after a laptop with a great screen for watching content. This Asus VivoBook packs an OLED display which brings your favourite pieces of content to life with superb colour and contrast.

  • Amazon
  • Save £60
  • Now £539.99
View Deal

For an OLED machine, this price is pretty low, but that’s not all this laptop has to offer. It also comes packed with 8GB of RAM, as well as a 15.6-inch screen.

Plus, the resolution on this laptop is 1080p, so you will likely be happy streaming your favourite TV show or movie, and there’s nothing stopping you from bringing this on your daily commute. While not being the lightest laptop available, if you prefer a bigger screen then it shouldn’t be an issue taking this 1.7kg laptop on the train each morning.

This laptop also has an Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor, which isn’t the speediest processors around, but should still be able to handle light workloads such as web browsers, emails and your favourite apps.

This laptop also comes with Windows 10, but you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free if you fancy, meaning you’ll also be able to get the most out of Microsoft’s latest operating system.

So all in all, if you’re on the lookout for a laptop with an OLED screen that can really make videos from the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus pop, then this is one of the cheaper options out there.

Remember to keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews over the next few weeks, as we’ll be scouting out even more deals for you in the run-up and during Black Friday.

