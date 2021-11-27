Snap up Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds in this Black Friday stonker

Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds represent great value following a Black Friday deal discount.

You can currently pick them up for £119.99, saving you £80 on their usual £199.99 retail price.

If you are looking for some decent earbuds that feature ANC and a low-latency wireless connection, we’d suggest picking these up while you can.

Save £80 on some Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds this Black Friday Razer’s brilliant Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds have seen a major price slash for Black Friday to £119.99, offering an £80 saving from the £199.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £199.99

£119.99 View Deal

When it comes to design, the Hammerhead True Wireless Pros carry the same iconic Razer styling as a lot of their other products, with a sharp minimalistic design. The only thing that would suggest these are Razer earbuds is the illuminated logo on each bud, but other than that, they’re completely black in terms of an outer shell.

For the gamers out there, you’ll be pleased to learn that the Hammerhead True Wireless Pros also feature a low-latency 60ms wireless connection when Gaming Mode is enabled, which lowers latency between audio and video.

And if you’re still in any doubt over how great of a deal you’re getting on these earbuds, take a look at the Keepa graph below that details the scale of the price cut:

The audio quality on offer with these looks to be pretty balanced and offers greater clarity than some of Razer’s other wireless earbuds thanks to their partnership with THQ. They also feature some pretty decent ANC, which will be handy for blocking out outside noise so you can focus properly on your game or music.

Battery life here isn’t that bad either, with the earbuds themselves lasting for around four hours, while the charging case will give you another 16 hours of playback, which results in a total of 20 hours of playtime.

If you fancy a pair of all-round earbuds with ANC and other handy creature comforts like some balanced, clear audio and usable battery life, then the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pros look great for the job.

