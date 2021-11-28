Snap up an instant camera in time for Christmas with this Instax Mini 11 deal

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for any artsy friends and family members? The Instax Mini 11 instant camera has been given the Black Friday treatment over at Very.

The 2020 Instax Mini 11 has dropped from £69.99 down to £59.99 in Very’s November sale. That’s a £10 saving on the stylish instant camera just in time for the holidays.

Get the Instax Mini 11 for just £59.99 The Instax Mini has fallen to £59.99 in Very’s Black Friday sale. That’s £10 off the instant camera’s £69.99 RRP just in time for Christmas. Very

Was £69.99

£59.99 View Deal

The Instax Mini 11 is Fujifilm’s 2020 update to its Instax Mini instant camera line.

The rectangular camera comes in a range of vibrant, eye-catching colours, with a pop-out lens that emerges when you pull the two customisable shutter buttons.

The camera has an automatic exposure feature that calculates the brightness of your subject and your environment for you and adjusts the shutter speed accordingly to ensure your prints come out well every time.

You can also pull out the lens to switch to Selfie Mode and there’s a small mirror on the front to ensure you look great in all your selfies.

One the biggest perks to Instax cameras is the ability to instantly print your photos out. The Instax Mini 11 works with Fujifilm’s Instax Mini film, allowing you to keep your memories as physical prints.

If you’re looking for a camera to snap and print memories this year, the Instax Mini 11 is a trendy and affordable way to do just that – and this discount makes it even sweeter. Head over to Very today to get the instant camera for £59.99 in the Black Friday sale. That’s a £10 saving on the usual £69.99 RRP.

