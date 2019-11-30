Snap up this Canon EOS M50 camera deal before Black Friday ends

The EOS M50 model is currently only £699.99 on John Lewis, which is a huge drop from the original £899.99 price. It’s an ideal piece of kit for photography newcomers looking to invest in a starter camera, or for anyone who’s thinking about starting a vlog.

It’s a features-packed, lightweight snapper that comes with an EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens. The model gained a near-perfect 4 out of 5 star when we reviewed it last year, which is why it’s one of our favourite camera deals this Black Friday.

Save £200 on the Canon EOS M50 Canon EOS M50 with EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens A compact, enjoyable camera that is simple enough for budding photographers to enjoy, but also offers a full degree of manual control for more experienced snappers.

Canon refers to this as one of it’s ‘premium entry-level’ models, but it still boasts a lot of features that should keep most snappers happy. In general, we were impressed with its image quality, the accurate autofocus and easy-to-use interface.

The APS-C, 24.1 megapixel sensor should mean that your images are packed with detail, so you don’t have to worry about anything looking too grainy when you print it. In terms of continuous shooting, this model is capable of 10 frames per second with focus fixed, or 7.4 with frames adjusted between shots – a respectable offering for this price bracket.

Another one of the great features on this camera is the fully-articulated screen. Being able to tilt this upwards and downwards makes it a lot easier to shoot from waist-level or overhead. Useful for getting those hard-to-reach shots or for taking pictures over your neighbour’s fence.

In our review of the Canon EOS M50, we said: “With the EOS M50, Canon has delivered a likeable little camera that manages to be simple and approachable for beginners, while also offering a full degree of manual control for enthusiasts.”

With the end of Black Friday just around the corner, you might want to grab this deal before the sale is over.

