The Asus Zenbook 13 OLED looks like a brilliant Windows laptop, and you can nab one for its lowest price yet in this steal of a Black Friday deal from Amazon.

It’s currently available for just £649.99, which marks out a £150 reduction on the laptop’s £799.99 RRP, and actually means it’s at its lowest price for 2021 yet.

If you want to experience the power of an OLED panel on a small laptop with brilliant colour accuracy and sharp picture quality, then we’d suggest picking this up while stocks last.

Save £150 on this marvellous Asus Zenbook 13 OLED for Black Friday Asus’ marvellous Zenbook 13 OLED is down £150 in the current Black Friday bonanza, bringing you a nicely-specced Windows laptop for £649.99. Amazon

Was £799.99

£649.99 View Deal

Under the hood, you’ll find the Zenbook 13 OLED features some decent power with an Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, and while it is a couple of generations old, should still pack enough punch for day-to-day working. Alongside this, it’s also packing a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM.

The real star of the show here is the Zenbook 13 OLED’s panel – as the name suggests, it’s an OLED panel with 400 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, which should be sharp and clear to the eye, and colours should therefore pop marvellously.

And if you’re in any doubt about this bargain, check out the Keepa graph below, which shows how cheap the laptop is for Black Friday in comparison to the rest of the year.

Asus hasn’t skimped out on ports here either as you’ll a nice blend of legacy and modern offerings with an HDMI out, alongside 2x Thunderbolt, 4 USB-C ports, a MicroSD card reader and 1x USB-A 3.2 port. This should allow for all sorts of devices to be connected up, from a handy external hard drive to an ultra-sharp USB-C monitor.

The Zenbook 13 OLED also looks the part with a sharp Pine Grey colouring that gives it some business-class looks. There’s also a compact keyboard layout that should feel good and its trackpad appears to provide a decent amount of real estate for your fingers.

Given how great of an all-round laptop the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED seems to be with such a marvellous display, the fact you can pick it up for such a good price seems like a no brainer.

Be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there and will keep you updated with what’s new.