 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Snag yourself this Asus Zenbook 13 OLED for £649.99 in Black Friday bargain

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer

The Asus Zenbook 13 OLED looks like a brilliant Windows laptop, and you can nab one for its lowest price yet in this steal of a Black Friday deal from Amazon.

It’s currently available for just £649.99, which marks out a £150 reduction on the laptop’s £799.99 RRP, and actually means it’s at its lowest price for 2021 yet.

If you want to experience the power of an OLED panel on a small laptop with brilliant colour accuracy and sharp picture quality, then we’d suggest picking this up while stocks last.

Save £150 on this marvellous Asus Zenbook 13 OLED for Black Friday

Save £150 on this marvellous Asus Zenbook 13 OLED for Black Friday

Asus’ marvellous Zenbook 13 OLED is down £150 in the current Black Friday bonanza, bringing you a nicely-specced Windows laptop for £649.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799.99
  • £649.99
View Deal

Under the hood, you’ll find the Zenbook 13 OLED features some decent power with an Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, and while it is a couple of generations old, should still pack enough punch for day-to-day working. Alongside this, it’s also packing a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM.

The real star of the show here is the Zenbook 13 OLED’s panel – as the name suggests, it’s an OLED panel with 400 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, which should be sharp and clear to the eye, and colours should therefore pop marvellously.

And if you’re in any doubt about this bargain, check out the Keepa graph below, which shows how cheap the laptop is for Black Friday in comparison to the rest of the year.

Asus hasn’t skimped out on ports here either as you’ll a nice blend of legacy and modern offerings with an HDMI out, alongside 2x Thunderbolt, 4 USB-C ports, a MicroSD card reader and 1x USB-A 3.2 port. This should allow for all sorts of devices to be connected up, from a handy external hard drive to an ultra-sharp USB-C monitor.

The Zenbook 13 OLED also looks the part with a sharp Pine Grey colouring that gives it some business-class looks. There’s also a compact keyboard layout that should feel good and its trackpad appears to provide a decent amount of real estate for your fingers.

Save £150 on this marvellous Asus Zenbook 13 OLED for Black Friday

Save £150 on this marvellous Asus Zenbook 13 OLED for Black Friday

Asus’ marvellous Zenbook 13 OLED is down £150 in the current Black Friday bonanza, bringing you a nicely-specced Windows laptop for £649.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799.99
  • £649.99
View Deal

Given how great of an all-round laptop the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED seems to be with such a marvellous display, the fact you can pick it up for such a good price seems like a no brainer.

Be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there and will keep you updated with what’s new.

You might like…

MacBook Air M1 falls to lowest price yet for Black Friday

MacBook Air M1 falls to lowest price yet for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 56 mins ago
Razer’s OLED gaming laptop is discounted to £990 in Black Friday sale

Razer’s OLED gaming laptop is discounted to £990 in Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
Best Black Friday Deals: Sale now live with huge tech price drops

Best Black Friday Deals: Sale now live with huge tech price drops

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day’s work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.