Smarty is offering 100GB of data for just £15/month this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Want to stick with your current phone but move over to a new SIM plan? Smarty has you covered, with this brilliant early Black Friday deal.

Do you find yourself constantly running out of data before the end of each month, particularly if you’re on a contract that doesn’t go beyond a 4/6GB allowance?

If that sounds like you, then you should jump on Smarty’s latest SIM deal, which gives you a whopping 100GB of data for just £15 a month. You’ll be able to browse, chat and stream until your heart’s content, as we don’t see anyone working through the full 100GB on the regular.

Get Unlimited Calls and Messages for just £15 a month

Get Unlimited Calls and Messages for just £15 a month

For just £15 a month you can access Unlimited Calls and Messages with Smarty’s latest SIM deal. With 100GB of data thrown in, this is the perfect deal for anyone after a new phone plan.

  • Smarty
  • Unlimited Calls and Messages
  • Just £15 a month
View Deal

Smarty also offers this SIM on a one month plan basis, so you’re free to use this SIM for as long or as little as you want, making it a great option if you’re only going to need it for a short time.

This also means that you’re free to cancel your contract at pretty much any time, and you won’t be locked into contracts that last months on end. So once you’ve had enough of your data, feel free to pull the plug.

Alongside the 100GB of data, you will also be getting Unlimited Calls and Messages, so you can text your friends and family as much as you want.

There are also a couple of deals going for SIM-free phones – like this Xiaomi Mi 11 with 27% off – so if by chance you are also after a new phone, you can pair it with your new SIM.

It’s rare to find this amount of data for such a cheap price outside of the Black Friday period, so if you’re on the fence about upgrading, it’s worth bearing in mind that you’re unlikely to see a deal quite as good until next year.

Throughout the month of November, Trusted Reviews will be working to bring you the best Black Friday deals available, with other offers including an outstanding iPhone 13 Pro contract with unlimited data.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

