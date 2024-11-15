Smartwatch deals don’t get much better than this Galaxy Watch 5 offer

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an attractive and well-performing smartwatch and, at this price, you’d be smart to check it out.

Laptops Direct is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for just £129, which is a major Black Friday saving on the £190 asking price from the site. £61 to be precise. The initial launch price was £269, just for reference.

This model offers the 44mm display size, with super-thin bezels and a really clean design. It comes in the graphite aluminium case with a matching silicone strap. There’s also 16GB of storage on this Bluetooth model.

This watch is a couple of years old now, having launched in the summer of 2022, but we’re still very keen on it, even in light of the Galaxy Watch 6 and 7 that have arrived in its stead.

It’s got a sapphire crystal display that’s 1.6x tougher than the previous generation, it benefits from fast charging and a large battery (410mAh). You’ll get almost 48-hours of battery life from a single charge and, in half an hour on charge, the battery will go from 0-52%.

The display is easy to read outdoors and, back in 2022, our reviewer called it “my favourite smartwatch display to date since it really does bring the onboard watch faces to life”. There are great health and fitness tracking tools and Samsung is planning to roll out even more when the Wear OS 5 operating system coupled by the One UI 6 user scheduled for later this year (or perhaps in early 2025).

In giving the watch a four-star Galaxy Watch 5 review, our deputy editor Thomas Deehan concluded: “The Galaxy Watch 5 remains an excellent smartwatch run on terrific software, with a stylish build and a solid battery life for a premium wearable.”

If you buy this device you'll be able to get rapid next-day delivery from the site