Smarten up your TV for just £13.99 with this outstanding Black Friday Roku deal

There is no need to wait for Black Friday to officially start, as we’ve already found this fantastic deal on the Roku HD streaming stick.

Currys was initially listing the Roku Express HD Streaming media player for £29.99, but thanks to the upcoming Black Friday sale it’s had its price slashed all the way down to just £13.99 – a saving of £16.

Roku Express makes watching your favourite TV shows and movies much easier, with access to over 150,000 services, including the likes of BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

Moreover, Roku searches across all channels and shows users where they can stream content for free, or at the lowest cost, which should make finding a new show to indulge in a lot simpler.

Setting up the Roku Express can also be done in just a few minutes; simply plug the device into your TV or monitor, connect it to the internet and start streaming.

For a more streamlined experience users can also download the Roku app and cast it to their TV, and since it works with voice assistants you can find a new movie without having to lift a finger.

We know this deal expires in early November, however, we can’t guarantee that it will even last that long since it’s one of the biggest discounts this product has ever picked up, meaning that you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s truly gone.

