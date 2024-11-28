Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Sky’s Black Friday broadband deal gets you Sky TV and Netflix

If you want to upgrade your broadband and home entertainment in one fell swoop then Sky has the Black Friday deal for you.

While Sky has a ton of great broadband and entertainment packages available right now in its Black Friday sale, I think it’s the entry-level option that offers the best value for money.

Right now you can bag Sky Full Fibre 75 with the Sky Stream puck (which includes Sky TV and Netflix Standard with ads), all for just £36 a month. For context, Full Fibre 75 currently costs £26/month on its own, and at any other time of year, Sky Stream would come with a monthly asking price of £28. To get both of these for just £36 each month is an absolute bargain that shouldn’t be passed up.

Sky Broadband Black Friday bundle

Sky Broadband Black Friday bundle

With this phenomenal bundle from Sky, you can get Full Fibre Broadband with Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for a miniscule monthly fee.

  • Sky
  • Includes Sky Stream
  • Just £36/month
View Deal

Breaking down the deal a bit, Full Fibre 75 is the ideal broadband package for most homes. With 75Mb/s download and 16Mb/s upload speeds, that’s more than enough to enjoy browsing the web at home, streaming shows to watch or even downloading an episode or two before you head out on the commute.

If you’re looking to game online then you may want to check out some of the faster broadband packages that Sky is currently offering. However, because this one is perfect for streaming, that makes it a brilliantly pairing with all that Sky Stream has to offer.

Without any need for a satellite dish, Sky Stream gives you access to the very best of Sky all via your Wi-Fi connection. For starters, you can dive back into a simpler time and watch terrestrial TV, which I personally love at the end of a long day when I simply want to zone out for a bit. You don’t want to know how many hours I’ve spent watching Escape to the Country.

If you’re after something with a bit more substance however then Sky TV gives you access to must-watch shows like House of the Dragon or the recent Batman spin-off, The Penguin. Of course, you can also download streaming apps like Disney Plus and Prime Video, but as previously mentioned, you do get a Netflix subscription included here.

That means you can enjoy Netflix’s varied back catalogue from the get-go, with staples like Stranger Things and even more recent hits like Nobody Wants This.

As a means of sorting out your next internet plan and upgrading your home entertainment set-up in one go, you won’t find a better deal this Black Friday.

