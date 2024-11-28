Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Best Sky Stream Black Friday deals: Save money on Sky’s video streamer

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Already have a TV you like but want to add Sky to your living room? The best way to do so is through Sky Stream.

For the unitiated, Sky Stream is a video streamer that you can connect straight to your TV, and whereas Sky Q beams content to your living room via a satellite dish, Stream gets rid of all that by delivering programming over an Internet connection.

We very much enjoyed Sky Stream when we reviewed it, and its support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision will have TV series and films looking their best on your TV. With Dolby Atmos audio you’ll get immersive sound if you have a compatible sound system.

Fortunately, there’s only one place to purchase Sky Stream from, which unsuprisingly is from Sky itself.

Sky Stream Black Friday deal

Sky Stream Black Friday deal

Get Sky Stream in your home with this Black Friday deal

  • Sky
  • From £19/month
View Deal

Head over to the Sky website and you can Sky Stream with prices starting at £19/month. That’s down from its previous price of £28/month. That will get your the Stream puck on a 24 month contract. Or you could choose to have it on a rolling 31-day contract, which will cost you £22/month.

You can add packages to fill out your Sky experience, with discounts also available on Sky Sports and Sky Cinema channels. You can currently add Sky Sports for £20/month, while Sky Cinema is available for £10/month.

Netflix Standard with Ads is included with whatever package you have, but you can also boost it to Netflix Premium if you want to watch in 4K HDR.

Sky Stream supports a number of apps, a list that includes the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, while with some packages Paramount+ and Peacock are included at no extra cost. UK catch-up apps such as Channel 4 and iPlayer also feature.

We enjoy Sky’s democratic approach to bringing cotent to viewers. Unlike some other interfaces, Sky doesn’t promote one service over the other. Whatever you want to watch, Sky will make it accessible to view, whether it’s from Sky or Netflix, or TNT Sports.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

