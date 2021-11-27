Forget Sky Glass, Sky Q’s had a healthy Black Friday discount

Black Friday could very well be a good opportunity for you to get that Sky deal you’ve been mulling over. Sky’s current deal will get you its broadband along with a Sky Q box and a basic selection of channels for £32 per month.

Included in the package is a Sky Q box, the ‘up to’ 59Mb/s fiber broadband and, if you’re into landlines, a pay as you go pricing plan where you just pay for calls you make. Of course, that’s a pretty basic bundle, but you can of course add in Sky’s premium entertainment (including Sky Atlantic) for another £10.

Get Sky Q, broadband and a landline for £32 Sky’s offering a great price for customers looking to join its broadband service, and get themselves a Sky Q box. For just £32 a month (for 18 months) you can surf the net, make calls and watch telly. Sky

£32 per month View Deal

You will need to cough up for installation too, which is a touch under £30. But for that, a Sky engineer will come and get your broadband and Sky Q installed, and they’ll do a good job of getting you up and running. Sky also says it keeps a close eye on your broadband speeds, and if your connection doesn’t meet that, they’ll sort it and text you updates.

The big advantage to Sky Q is that it also offers you an on-demand service that has access to the latest movies and TV shows for rental or purchase. You can get Netflix and Disney+ apps for your Sky Q box too, which brings all your entertainment into one convenient place. If you do add the £10 Sky entertainment pack, you’ll also get access to its 500 boxsets, totalling 10,000 hours of exciting telly.

Although you will have to pay more, there is also the option to add Sky’s multiroom service, which uses little mini Sky Q boxes to distribute TV around your home. There’s also options for adding 4K, if you’re looking for the best possible picture quality.

Overall, given Sky’s broadband costs £25 per month on its own, there’s a very strong case for opting for this package. Sky Q is fabulous with a slick modern interface, voice control and the potential for HDR and 4K entertainment.

