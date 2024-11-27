Best Sky Glass Black Friday deals: Save on these entertainment discounts

It’s Black Friday and there are some great deals to be had. It’s the time of the year where products and services you might have thought were out of reach, are now attainable thanks to the fat discounts on offer.

Sky is one such service that gets reduced around this time of the year, so if you’ve ever thought about jumping onboard the Sky train, now is a good time to somersault into the world of entertainment that Sky offers

We’re focusing mainly on Sky Glass TV deals (and Sky Stream whil we’re at it). Sky Glass is the company’s first TV, and it entered the market looking to shake things up by offering customers the chance to buy a TV like you would a smartphone on a contract, easing the initial cost of the TV across years of payments.

While Sky Glass didn’t live up to its potential when it launched, it has got better since with many improvements made to the interface and picture quality.

We have created this guide to point you in the right direction of the best Sky Glass deals to be had, and they aren’t just from Sky itself either, as Currys now sells the Sky Glass TV.

We don’t expect these deals to change much, if at all, over the course of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, so what you see here is likely to be what you get. If they do change, we’ll update to reflect the best deals you can get from Sky (and Currys).

So, with that preamble over, here are the best Sky Glass deals for Black Friday.

Best Sky Glass Black Friday deals