Sky’s Black Friday deals include over £500 on its best TV bundle

Sky still rules the roost when it comes to building the most complete home entertainment package in the UK – and with Black Friday 2019 now in full swing, you can save up to 50% on its TV bundles.

The pay-TV service is getting in the Black Friday spirit again this year, slashing prices on a range of TV packages that will appeal to sports fans, movie buffs, and families in equal measure.

The best of the bunch is its Black Friday Mega Bundle, which includes pretty much everything Sky has to offer for just over £53.50 – a sizeable saving of £31.50 a month or a gigantic £567 over the course of the 18-month contract.

Best Sky Black Friday TV deals Sky Black Friday Mega Bundle Every Sky Sports channel, Sky Cinema, Sky Box Sets, Netflix and more for just £53.50 a month – a huge saving of £31.50pm.

To get started, you’ll need to sign up for a Sky Entertainment package, which costs £22 a month and bags you over 300 live Sky TV channels and 40 catch-up channels – including Sky Atlantic – as well as its top-of-the-line Sky Q box.

There’s a one-off setup charge of £20, but with that as your baseline, you can then customise your Sky bundle with one of its amazing value Black Friday TV deals and add the likes of Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids and more.

Alternatively, you can build your own packaging, picking and choosing from the Mega Bundle – get everything Sky Sports has to offer for just £15 a month this Black Friday, or the latest films with Sky Cinema for a mere £5.50 extra a month.

We think Sky Q is pretty the best TV, giving it a nearly perfect 4.5/5 star review score and calling it the “ultimate TV viewing solution…TV the way it should be done.”

This is one of the best Black Friday 2019 deals we’ve seen so far, but act fast, as Sky hasn’t revealed how long its sale will be lasting this year and the shopping event officially ends at midnight tonight.

