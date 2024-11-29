Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Best Sky Deals for Black Friday: Save on broadband and TV packages

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Looking to save money on Sky products? There are plenty of deals going across the board for TV and broadband this Black Friday.

Sky has cultivated an enviable roster of programming from the UK, US and across the world beamed straight into your living room.

Sky is a broadcaster that offers a service at a premium price, so these Black Friday deals will help greatly in reducing the cost if you’re new to Sky.

Sky Broadband Deals

You can get Sky Full Fibre 75 with the Sky Stream puck (which includes Sky TV and Netflix Standard with ads), all for just £36 a month. Full Fibre 75 costs £26/month on its own, and Sky Stream is usually £28, so to get them both for £36/month is a steal in our opinion.

Sky Broadband Black Friday bundle

Sky Broadband Black Friday bundle

With this phenomenal bundle from Sky, you can get Full Fibre Broadband with Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for a miniscule monthly fee.

  • Sky
  • Includes Sky Stream
  • Just £36/month
View Deal

Sky Q Deals

Sky Q isn’t as popular with the like sof Sky Glass and Stream grabbing the attention, but if you’re living somewhere remote where the Internet service isn’t as great, then satellite is likely your best option. Sky Q still offers a great service, and the ability to record programmes and films, a feature Glass and Stream don’t quite have. Be aware that you’ll need a satellite installation if you want to proceed with this deal.

Sky Q Black Friday deal

Sky Q Black Friday deal

Sky Q’s Black Friday offers start from £31/month on a 24 month contract

  • Sky
  • From £31/month
View Deal

Sky Glass Deals

Sky Glass brings the interface, picture and sound all into one form, which makes it ideal for anyone who wants a fuss-free TV experience. The interface showcases the best content from the likes of Sky, Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and more; and the built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar will provide some heft and power to what you’re watching. The cheapest deal here is for the 43-inch model and a 24 month contract.

Sky Glass Black Friday deal

Sky Glass Black Friday deal

Get Sky Glass for as low as £14/month as part of its Black Friday deals

  • Sky
  • From £14/month
View Deal

Sky Stream Deals

This Sky Stream deal is the better choice for those who already have a TV that they enjoy using. Small and convenient, all you need to do is connect the Sky Stream puck to your TV, and you’ll get to enjoy all the latest shows and films with its Dolby Vision and Atmos support.

Sky Stream Black Friday deal

Sky Stream Black Friday deal

Get Sky Stream in your home with this Black Friday deal

  • Sky
  • From £19/month
View Deal
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

