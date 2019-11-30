If you’re not in the mood for picking up a new phone this Black Friday then how about switching to a new SIM only deal? Here are some of the best we’ve found.

While we’ve seen many fantastic best Black Friday deals over the past few days, blowing hundreds of pounds on a brand-new phone isn’t always at the top of everyone’s shopping list. What if you’ve already got a perfectly good phone? Or used Black Friday to bag yourself a bargain-basement blower? Then these deals are for you.

These are also ideal if you’ve just picked up a new iPhone 11 Pro on one of Apple’s handy pay-monthly plans. These SIM deals really are for everyone – as long as you’re phone is unlocked, or you’re sticking on the same network.

The below deals encompass a range of networks – including O2, Three, EE and Vodafone – each of which currently has specific Black Friday deals. We’d say the Three Unlimited deal is our favourite, just for the sheer value you’re getting and the fact it’s a 5G-ready SIM. There are some cheaper options too, like the Mobiles and O2 option for £8 per month. This still offers healthy amounts of data, too.

While 5G isn’t offering complete coverage yet, throughout the next few years it’ll become a lot more commonplace and it’ll offer you far greater download speeds. You will, of course, need a 5G SIM (the Three deal for example) and a 5G phone. Don’t come expecting a 5G iPhone anytime soon, though models are available from Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…