Simba’s luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted for the Black Friday weekend

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

On the hunt for the perfect mattress? Amazon has slashed the price of the seven-layer Simba Premium in its Black Friday sale.

The UK double (135 x 190) mattress would typically cost you a rather pricey £420. However, that number has plunged all the way down to £273 for Black Friday. That’s 35% off, or £147 you could spend on some new bedding or a pair of matching pillows.

The Simba Premium has a seven-zoned base designed to offer optimal support for your lower back, shoulders and hips.

Meanwhile, the open cell foam helps with temperature control, delivering 30x more airflow than standard memory foam to keep you cool at night.

The Simba Premium is designed to support you from all angles to prevent you from disturbing your partner, and it has a breathable and hypoallergenic knitted cover to keep it feeling fresh, too.

Most importantly, it comes with a three-year guarantee and a 100-night trial so you can easily claim a refund if you’re not 100% happy with your new mattress.

We haven’t tested the Simba Premium ourselves, but we have reviewed another Simba mattress – the Simba Hybrid Pro – and awarded it a truly impressive 5/5 stars.  

Simba Premium Keepa

As you can see in the graph above, Simba tends to spike the price of the mattress once its sales are over. The Premium is discounted quite often but if you’re in dire need of a new mattress and like the sound of this one, your best bet might just be to nab it now to guarantee a cosy night’s sleep this Christmas.

Head to Amazon now to get the Simba Premium for £273 and save £147.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

