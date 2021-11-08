Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, is fast approaching and it’s a great time to pick up a new smartphone. Especially if you’ve got your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of our favourite Android phones of the year, especially for those who gawp at the idea of spending upwards of a grand on a phone.

With a slick design, nice screen, capable camera and Samsung’s typically smooth version of Android, the Galaxy S21 is a great all-around device but buying one this close to Black Friday might be a mistake – here’s why.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Black Friday deals

Unlike Apple, Samsung does go big with Black Friday. In previous years we’ve seen hefty discounts direct from Samsung, alongside bonuses like including a smartwatch or a pair of earbuds in the package.

Considering what we’ve seen in previous years, we’d expect the Galaxy S21 to pick up some very tempting discounts this Black Friday both for the unlocked device and ones on pay monthly contract plans.

Last year we saw a refurbished Galaxy S20 drop to £599 and loads of `bundles with plenty of data. Considering the S21 already started life cheaper than the S20 it wouldn’t be surprising to see it drop further.

Which retailers will have Samsung Galaxy S21 discounts this Black Friday?

It is likely that the Samsung store will have a load of Black Friday discounts available directly from its own store.

Amazon is also renowned for its Black Friday sales, so that’s always a good place to look. While Black Friday itself is on Friday November 26, expect Amazon to go big the week before and even the week after with deals changing all the time.

It’s also worth looking at other retailers that stock the Samsung Galaxy S21 like Argos and Currys PC World. Typically if one store has a deal on the S21, others might follow so you can shop around and choose your preferred seller.

While the retailers above might be great if you want an unlocked phone to add your own SIM card to, you’re best off looking elsewhere for contract offerings.

Networks like EE, Vodafone, O2, Three and many more are almost guaranteed to take part in Black Friday. There’s also the likes of Carphone Warehouse and mobiles.co.uk too.

How much should you pay for the Samsung Galaxy S21?

A quick look shows the Galaxy S21 tends to retail for about £699, with refurbished models sometimes available for £599. Using the Keepa plug-in, it looks like Amazon has had a previous low of £658.22.

The pricing history of the Galaxy S21 on Amazon via Keepa

When we reviewed the S21, it retailed at £769 for the 128GB model.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21?

In our Samsung Galaxy S21 review we said the following, “There are sacrifices yes, but this is still a great phone for a more enticing price. It has a lovely screen, a reliable camera and a slick new design that feels a little bit futuristic. The basics are here and they’re all done excellently.”