Should you wait for Black Friday to buy the iPhone 11?

Been antsy to get your hands on the iPhone 11 since its launch in September, but holding out to see if it receives any of that Black Friday magic? We’re here to tell you if it’s worth the wait.

When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you truly can save a pretty penny on just about anything, but the big bucks are up for grabs when it comes to seeking out those tech offerings, not least when it comes to the latest releases.

Related: When is Black Friday?

With the iPhone 11 family launched at Apple’s ‘By Innovation Only’ event back in September at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, it’s unsurprising that many consumers might be waiting with baited breath to see if either the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max get some of that Apple Black Friday deals treatment across the sales period.

Before you go throwing your money at a pricey new smartphone, though, it might be worth answering the question…

Is it worth buying the iPhone 11 now?

We’re anticipating the iPhone 11 will be just as popular as its predecessor, the iPhone XR, which proved to be one of the biggest sellers of Apple’s line-up last year. In short, then, the iPhone 11 is definitely a worthy upgrade if you’re coming from the likes of the iPhone 7, 8, or even the XR.

Related: iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR

Loaded up with enough new exciting features to keep everyone well and truly stuck to the Apple train, the iPhone 11, in classic Apple style, is also extremely attractive, albeit a bit stuck behind the times in terms of its controversial notch design.

Cased with an aluminium frame and glass back, in truth the iPhone 11 looks very similar to the XR, aside from its array of brand new, more pastel-hued colour variants. There’s also the more centred Apple logo on its back and the slightly jutting out, square rear camera module, which in person, doesn’t stick out nearly as much as you’d assume from promotional imagery.

The new camera set-up is perhaps the most noteworthy feature justifying an upgrade, boasting a dual-sensors as opposed to the single-sensor featured on the iPhone XR. Consisting of a main 12MP optimal image stabilised wide-angle sensor, the iPhone 11 also comes with a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor for truly helping to capture the bigger picture.

In addition to the 4K 60fps video recording capabilities and the inclusion of a low light shooting Night Mode to compete against the likes of the Google Pixel family’s Night Sight, there have also been upgrades to the TrueDepth front facing camera. Allowing for the gimmicky ‘slofie’ saga to take place with slo-mo video recording capabilities, there have also been improvements to its Portrait Mode and Smart HDR.

Related: Best camera phones 2019

The true star of the show might very well be the A13 Bionic chip, though. As if the iPhone XR battery wasn’t headline worthy enough, packing an A13 chip under the hood allows the iPhone 11 to last an extra one hour before it runs out of juice.

Of course, on top of that, the A13 Bionic chip also sees a massive boost in the latest iPhone’s overall performance, with an increased CPU seeing the handset working even more efficiently and seamlessly by a staggering 20%. GPU is also up by 20%, meaning better processing speeds during intensive gaming and AR.

Will the iPhone 11 be discounted over Black Friday?

When it comes to speculation over what we’ll see in the upcoming Black Friday sales, we can only track the patterns of previous years to stagger a guess of what we expect to see. When it comes to the iPhone 11, we definitely think you’d be in good stead to avoid making an outlandish purchase before the event begins.

Related: Black Friday Mobile Phone Deals

Last year saw the iPhone XR involved in some fairly juicy deals, including Fonehouse’s whopping 100GB contract for just £36 a month and an upfront cost of only £40. A huge amount of data paired with an impressive smartphone, it’s this great value that we anticipate being replicated with the iPhone 11 as the successor to the massively popular iPhone XR.

The iPhone XS and XS Max also saw similar contract deals with stonking great amounts of data topping up your phone, as well as cuts to upfront costs, making the handsets far less of a personal financial crisis for anyone who bought one.

Bringing it back to this year’s Black Friday deals then, it’s more that likely the spotlight will be placed well and truly on the iPhone 11. With that said, we wouldn’t be surprised if there were a few sneaky iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offers thrown in there – they just may not be as cheap as you’d like.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…