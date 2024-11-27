The Shokz OpenRun Pro Black Friday deal is the perfect gift for any runner

If you run a lot, are frequent user of the gym, or like to be active and aware of your surroundings, then there’s an excellent deal for you this Black Friday.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones are back on sale over at Amazon and you can get them for $124.95 / £109, down from $179.95 / £155.

The OpenRun Pro are a pair of bone conduction headphones, and they work by vibrating the bones in your skull (lightly) to create sound. They’re an opn-ear headphones, which means they don’t cover your ears. This allows you to hear audio from the speakers but also hear what’s around you as well.

The design is great for those who want to be aware of their surroundings, although the issue with this is that in loud environments, external noise can often overwhelm the headphones’ audio. We wouldn’t recommend these headphones if you travel on the London Underground (or any metro system).

These are headphones purpose made for workouts and running, the design is a lightweight design that’s comfortable to wear and they don’t put during exercises, so you don’t have to worry about them flying off your head. With an IP55 rating, they’re protected against sweat, water, and dirt.

There’s battery life up to 10 hours (with real-world use we found it’s more than half that at top volume). A fast-charging feature provides 90 extra minutes from a five-minute top-up. You also get Bluetooth multi-point for connecting to two devices at once.

Compared to older Shokz models, the bass is improve and they sound punchier than before. In general these headphones sound good for a pair of bone conduction headphones.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro are one of the better bone conduction headphones available, and if you’re a fan of the design, then you’ll enjoy these headphones (at their lowest price).